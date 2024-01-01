Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken noodles in
Oak Brook
/
Oak Brook
/
Chicken Noodles
Oak Brook restaurants that serve chicken noodles
Labriola Cafe - Labriola Cafe
3021 Butterfield Rd, Oak Brook
No reviews yet
Chicken Noodle
$3.00
More about Labriola Cafe - Labriola Cafe
LaBarra Oak Brook
3011 Butterfield Rd, Oak Brook
No reviews yet
Chicken Noodle Cup
$5.00
More about LaBarra Oak Brook
