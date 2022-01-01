Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Oak Brook

Oak Brook restaurants
Oak Brook restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Labriola Cafe - Labriola Cafe

3021 Butterfield Rd, Oak Brook

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Southern style fried chicken breast on a pretzel bun with slaw, pickles and a chipotle aioli
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$15.00
Hand breaded and lightly fried chicken breasts with marinara and mozzarella cheese, served on a torpedo roll with a side of hand cut fries
More about Labriola Cafe - Labriola Cafe
Food for Thought - Ace Hardware

2200 Kensington Court, Oakbrook

Tour THE ULTIMATE GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$8.50
THE ULTIMATE GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
marinated grilled chicken thigh, smoked bacon, chipotle mayo, tomato, lettuce & crispy onions on a pretzel bun & served with sweet potato wedges
More about Food for Thought - Ace Hardware

