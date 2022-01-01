Chicken sandwiches in Oak Brook
Oak Brook restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Labriola Cafe - Labriola Cafe
Labriola Cafe - Labriola Cafe
3021 Butterfield Rd, Oak Brook
|Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Southern style fried chicken breast on a pretzel bun with slaw, pickles and a chipotle aioli
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$15.00
Hand breaded and lightly fried chicken breasts with marinara and mozzarella cheese, served on a torpedo roll with a side of hand cut fries
More about Food for Thought - Ace Hardware
Food for Thought - Ace Hardware
2200 Kensington Court, Oakbrook
|Tour THE ULTIMATE GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$8.50
THE ULTIMATE GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
marinated grilled chicken thigh, smoked bacon, chipotle mayo, tomato, lettuce & crispy onions on a pretzel bun & served with sweet potato wedges