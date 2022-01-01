Grilled chicken in Oak Brook
Oak Brook restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Labriola Cafe
3021 Butterfield Rd, Oak Brook
|Grilled BBQ Chicken on Artisan Ciabatta Roll
|$14.00
Applewood smoked bacon, BBQ sauce, tomatoes, jack cheese, and oil and vinegar slaw
Egg Harbor Cafe
2054 York Road, Oak Brook
|Chicken & Avocado Grill
|$12.50
Grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, Mozzarella cheese and herbed mayonnaise on grilled Texas toast. Served with Harbor potatoes and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
|Gluten-Free Chicken & Avocado Grill
|$13.50
Grilled chicken breast, avocado, tomato, Mozzarella cheese and herbed mayonnaise on toasted Gluten Free bread. Served with Harbor potatoes and fruit.