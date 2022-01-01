Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Oak Brook

Oak Brook restaurants
Toast

Oak Brook restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Item pic

 

Labriola Cafe

3021 Butterfield Rd, Oak Brook

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled BBQ Chicken on Artisan Ciabatta Roll$14.00
Applewood smoked bacon, BBQ sauce, tomatoes, jack cheese, and oil and vinegar slaw
More about Labriola Cafe
Chicken & Avocado Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

2054 York Road, Oak Brook

Avg 4.5 (1796 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken & Avocado Grill$12.50
Grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, Mozzarella cheese and herbed mayonnaise on grilled Texas toast. Served with Harbor potatoes and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
Gluten-Free Chicken & Avocado Grill$13.50
Grilled chicken breast, avocado, tomato, Mozzarella cheese and herbed mayonnaise on toasted Gluten Free bread. Served with Harbor potatoes and fruit.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe

