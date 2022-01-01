Chili in Oak Brook

Oak Brook restaurants that serve chili

Beyond Chili Bowl image

 

Protein Bar & Kitchen

2040 York Road, Oak Brook

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beyond Chili Bowl$9.99
100% Plant-based Beyond Beef simmered with tomatoes, peppers, onions, charred corn, beans with cheddar, Greek yogurt and organic quinoa
[430 calories, 34g protein, 45g net carbs]
Chicken Chili Cup$5.29
100% Plant-based Beyond Beef simmered with tomatoes, peppers, onions, charred corn, beans with cheddar, Greek yogurt and organic quinoa
[210 calories, 17g protein, 23g net carbs]
More about Protein Bar & Kitchen
Roka Akor | Oak Brook image

 

Roka Akor | Oak Brook

166 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hamachi Serrano Chili$15.00
Hamachi Serrano Chili
More about Roka Akor | Oak Brook

Map

Map

