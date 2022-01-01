Oak Park restaurants you'll love
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Oak Park Social
14691 W Eleven Mile Rd, Oak Park
Popular items
Vegetable Penne Rigate
$16.00
Pene Regatta pasta with broccoli, grape tomatoes, spinach red onion, with cream sauce. Served with garlic bread.
Fish N Chips
$16.00
Battered Cod filets served with Shoestring Fries tarter sauce and London malt viniger
Fried Brussel Sprouts
$9.00
Fried Brussel sprouts served with side of soy minced shallot mix
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Wing Snob
24740 Greenfield Rd, Oak Park
Popular items
10pc Traditional Meal Deal
$17.99
Includes 10 traditional wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.
10pc Boneless Meal Deal
$14.99
Includes 10 boneless wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.
10pc Traditional
$15.99
Fresh, never frozen, deep fried bone-in wings. Includes a mix of flats and drums tossed in your favorite sauces.
BBQ Central - Oak Park Location
25298 Greenfield Road, Oak Park