Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Oceanside

Go
Oceanside restaurants
Toast

Oceanside restaurants that serve reuben

Item pic

SUSHI

The Plot

1733 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside

Avg 4.8 (891 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beet Reuben Sando$15.00
pästrami beet, house made kraut, yum yum sauce, served with tarragon crème potato salad and a pickle ***contains gluten and soy***
More about The Plot
Righteous Reuben image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

46 Beach Hut Deli

280 Mission Ave, Oceanside

Avg 4.6 (513 reviews)
Takeout
Righteous Reuben
Pastrami, Swiss, Italian dressing, onions, sauerkraut, mustard, pickles & 1000 Island on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 470Cal/ Regular: 880Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*
More about 46 Beach Hut Deli

Browse other tasty dishes in Oceanside

Philly Rolls

Tom Kha Soup

Tacos

Crispy Chicken

Garden Salad

Chicken Noodles

Scallops

Miso Soup

Map

More near Oceanside to explore

Carlsbad

Avg 4.3 (226 restaurants)

Encinitas

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Del Mar

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Vista

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Escondido

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Solana Beach

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Cardiff By The Sea

No reviews yet

Rancho Santa Fe

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (687 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (851 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (76 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (267 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (266 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (269 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston