Reuben in Oceanside
Oceanside restaurants that serve reuben
More about The Plot
SUSHI
The Plot
1733 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside
|Beet Reuben Sando
|$15.00
pästrami beet, house made kraut, yum yum sauce, served with tarragon crème potato salad and a pickle ***contains gluten and soy***
More about 46 Beach Hut Deli
SALADS • SANDWICHES
46 Beach Hut Deli
280 Mission Ave, Oceanside
|Righteous Reuben
Pastrami, Swiss, Italian dressing, onions, sauerkraut, mustard, pickles & 1000 Island on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 470Cal/ Regular: 880Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*