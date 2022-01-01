Oconomowoc bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Oconomowoc

Crafty Cow image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crafty Cow

153 E Wisconsin Ave, Oconomowoc

Avg 4.3 (1780 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CHEESEHEAD$15.00
Stuffed: 5 Different Cheeses
Topped: Bacon, Cheese Curds,
Cheese Sauce
BACON CHEDDAR$11.00
Stuffed: White Cheddar
Topped: Bacon
THE LUCY$10.50
Stuffed: American Cheese
More about Crafty Cow
Coco's Seafood and Steakhouse image

 

Coco's Seafood and Steakhouse

151 St. Paul Street, OCONOMOWOC

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
8oz Center Cut Filet Mignon$49.00
Certified Angus Beef Choice
Grouper$34.00
Ahi Tuna$32.00
More about Coco's Seafood and Steakhouse
The Etcetera image

 

The Etcetera

118 East Wisconsin Avenue, Oconomowoc

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BYO Pizza 16"$16.00
16" crust
Big A#@ Pretzel$12.00
Milwaukee Pretzel Served With Cheese or Mustard
Fried Pickles$8.00
Pickle chips perfect for sharing
More about The Etcetera

