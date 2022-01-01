Salmon in Oldsmar
Oldsmar restaurants that serve salmon
More about Craft Street Kitchen
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Craft Street Kitchen
3153 curlew rd, Oldsmar
|KIDS SALMON
|$8.95
|Smoke Kissed Salmon
|$19.00
Maple Bourbon Glazed, Honey Butter Carrots, Farmers Rice
|Smoked Salmon Flatbread
|$11.00
House Smoked Salmon, Dill Creme Fraiche, Heirloom Tomato Relish, Red Onion, Capers, Everything Bagel Spice, Dill
More about Whiskey Wings Oldsmar
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Whiskey Wings Oldsmar
4013 Tampa Rd, Oldsmar
|GRILLED SALMON
|$17.99
Char-grilled salmon filet, topped with a southwest pineapple salsa, served with yellow rice and broccoli
|HOUSE SALMON SALAD
Fresh mixed salad greens, diced tomatos, diced red onion, mixed cheese blend, croutons, and your choice of dressing served with garlic toast.