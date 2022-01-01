Fajitas in South Omaha
South Omaha restaurants that serve fajitas
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Isla Del Mar Restaurante
5101 South 36th St., Omaha
|Fajitas Mixtas
|$18.00
Fresh shrimp, chicken, beef cooked with peppers, and onions. Sided with rice, and pasta, or beans.
|Fajitas Vegetarianas
|$14.00
Delicious bell peppers, onions, and asparagus in a fajita style.
|Fajitas de Pollo
|$16.00
Fresh chicken cooked with peppers, and onions. Sided with rice, and pasta, or beans.
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • STEAKS
Los Portales
2614 S 13th St., Omaha
|Fajitas
|$15.50
Choice of steak, chicken, or shrimp, sautéed w/ bell peppers, & onions. Served w/ rice, beans, & choice of corn or flour tortillas.
|Mixed Fajitas
|$16.50
Steak, chicken, & shrimp sautéed w/ bell peppers & onions. Served w/ rice, beans, & choice of corn or flour tortillas.