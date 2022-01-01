Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in South Omaha

Go
South Omaha restaurants
Toast

South Omaha restaurants that serve fajitas

Isla Del Mar Restaurante image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Isla Del Mar Restaurante

5101 South 36th St., Omaha

Avg 4.4 (734 reviews)
Takeout
Fajitas Mixtas$18.00
Fresh shrimp, chicken, beef cooked with peppers, and onions. Sided with rice, and pasta, or beans.
Fajitas Vegetarianas$14.00
Delicious bell peppers, onions, and asparagus in a fajita style.
Fajitas de Pollo$16.00
Fresh chicken cooked with peppers, and onions. Sided with rice, and pasta, or beans.
More about Isla Del Mar Restaurante
Restaurant banner

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • STEAKS

Los Portales

2614 S 13th St., Omaha

Avg 4.4 (1070 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fajitas$15.50
Choice of steak, chicken, or shrimp, sautéed w/ bell peppers, & onions. Served w/ rice, beans, & choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Mixed Fajitas$16.50
Steak, chicken, & shrimp sautéed w/ bell peppers & onions. Served w/ rice, beans, & choice of corn or flour tortillas.
More about Los Portales

Browse other tasty dishes in South Omaha

Cheeseburgers

Burritos

Nachos

Tacos

Quesadillas

Enchiladas

Salmon

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near South Omaha to explore

West Omaha

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Aksarben

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Blackstone

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Old Market

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Benson

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Dundee

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Millard

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lincoln

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Ames

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (538 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston