Burritos in West Omaha
West Omaha restaurants that serve burritos
Juan Taco
10000 California Street, Omaha
|Burrito
|$7.00
Flour tortilla with rice, beans, cheese, & salsa inside
Javi's Tacos #2 (Lakeside Plaza)
2559 S 171 St CT, Omaha
|Burrito
|$11.00
A Mexican dish consisting of a tortilla rolled around a filling, typically of beans or meat and other ingredients.
|Breakfast Burrito
|$8.00
A tortilla rolled around fillings of chorizo, eggs, hash browns, and cheese.
Copal Mexican Cuisine
3623 N 129th St, Omaha
|Burrito
|$12.50
Your choice of protein, filled with rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, and cheese. Topped with your favorite salsa!
Green Beans Coffee Omaha
6831 S. 167th St, Omaha
|Big Breakfast Burrito
|$9.95
|Burrito
|$3.95
Eggs and Cheese in a Flour Tortilla.
Choose Cheese Type: American, Pepperjack, Swiss or Cheddar
Choose Meat ($1 upcahrge): Sausage, Bacon,Ham, Turkey, or Chorizo
Javi's Tacos
17676 Welch Plaza STE 9, Omaha
|Breakfast Burrito
|$8.00
A tortilla rolled around fillings of chorizo, eggs, hash browns, and cheese.
|Burrito
|$11.00
Garden Cafe
11040 Oak St, Millard
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.99
Scrambled eggs, sausage, pepper jack cheese, onions, and green peppers inside a tortilla, topped with sour cream, tomatoes, and black olives, served with salsa, garden potatoes, and choice of a pancakes or a bakery fresh muffin. Sub for Steak + $2.00