Burritos in West Omaha

TACOS

Juan Taco

10000 California Street, Omaha

Avg 3.8 (144 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Burrito$7.00
Flour tortilla with rice, beans, cheese, & salsa inside
More about Juan Taco
Javi's Tacos #2 (Lakeside Plaza) image

 

Javi's Tacos #2 (Lakeside Plaza)

2559 S 171 St CT, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito$11.00
A Mexican dish consisting of a tortilla rolled around a filling, typically of beans or meat and other ingredients.
Breakfast Burrito$8.00
A tortilla rolled around fillings of chorizo, eggs, hash browns, and cheese.
More about Javi's Tacos #2 (Lakeside Plaza)
Burrito image

 

Copal Mexican Cuisine

3623 N 129th St, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Burrito$12.50
Your choice of protein, filled with rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, and cheese. Topped with your favorite salsa!
More about Copal Mexican Cuisine
Green Beans Coffee Omaha image

 

Green Beans Coffee Omaha

6831 S. 167th St, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Big Breakfast Burrito$9.95
Burrito$3.95
Eggs and Cheese in a Flour Tortilla.
Choose Cheese Type: American, Pepperjack, Swiss or Cheddar
Choose Meat ($1 upcahrge): Sausage, Bacon,Ham, Turkey, or Chorizo
More about Green Beans Coffee Omaha
Javi's Tacos image

 

Javi's Tacos

17676 Welch Plaza STE 9, Omaha

Avg 4.5 (89 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$8.00
A tortilla rolled around fillings of chorizo, eggs, hash browns, and cheese.
Burrito$11.00
A Mexican dish consisting of a tortilla rolled around a filling, typically of beans or meat and other ingredients.
More about Javi's Tacos
Item pic

 

Garden Cafe

11040 Oak St, Millard

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$13.99
Scrambled eggs, sausage, pepper jack cheese, onions, and green peppers inside a tortilla, topped with sour cream, tomatoes, and black olives, served with salsa, garden potatoes, and choice of a pancakes or a bakery fresh muffin. Sub for Steak + $2.00
More about Garden Cafe
Stories Coffee Company image

SANDWICHES

Stories Coffee Company

11426 Davenport Street, Omaha

Avg 4.7 (272 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Burrito$6.00
More about Stories Coffee Company

