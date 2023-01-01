Mozzarella sticks in West Omaha
West Omaha restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
PIZZA • GRILL
PizzaWest - Omaha
12301 West Maple Road, Omaha
|Mozzarella Sticks (Dozen)
|$10.00
No store-bought mozzarella sticks here! Our cooks begrudgingly hand make these for hours on end just to bring joy to our customers.
DJ's Dugout - Millard
17666 Welch Plaza, Omaha
|MOZZARELLA STICKS
|$11.29
Served with marinara sauce.
DJ's Dugout - Miracle Hills
777 North 114th Street, Omaha
|MOZZARELLA STICKS
|$10.99
Served with marinara sauce.