Mozzarella sticks in West Omaha

West Omaha restaurants
West Omaha restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

PizzaWest image

PIZZA • GRILL

PizzaWest - Omaha

12301 West Maple Road, Omaha

Avg 4.2 (495 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks (Dozen)$10.00
No store-bought mozzarella sticks here! Our cooks begrudgingly hand make these for hours on end just to bring joy to our customers.
More about PizzaWest - Omaha
Item pic

 

DJ's Dugout - Millard

17666 Welch Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
MOZZARELLA STICKS$11.29
Served with marinara sauce.
More about DJ's Dugout - Millard
MOZZARELLA STICKS image

 

DJ's Dugout - Miracle Hills

777 North 114th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
MOZZARELLA STICKS$10.99
Served with marinara sauce.
More about DJ's Dugout - Miracle Hills
Consumer pic

PIZZA • GRILL

RTG On Center

8437 W Center Rd, Omaha

Avg 4.5 (146 reviews)
Takeout
MOZZARELLA STICKS$7.99
More about RTG On Center

