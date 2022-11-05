Sushi & Japanese
Aozora Japanese Cuisine
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Aozora Japanese Restaurant brings Danville the finest Japanese flavors and style. Enjoy our menu featuring delicious shared plates and entrees from the kitchen, beautifully crafted sushi rolls from the sushi bar, and enticing drinks from the bar.
Location
820 Sycamore Valley road, Danville, CA 94526
Gallery
