Sushi & Japanese

Aozora Japanese Cuisine

review star

No reviews yet

820 Sycamore Valley road

Danville, CA 94526

Order Again

Popular Items

Miso Soup
California Roll
Sake Nigiri

Starters

Abara

Abara

$19.00

***NEW*** St. Louis pork ribs, tangy gochujang sauce, house made potato salad.

Tebasaki

Tebasaki

$15.00

***NEW*** Chicken wings tossed in a spicy house seasoning blend. With a side of house made yuzu ranch. 7pcs.

Reisui Sarada

$13.00

*NEW** A blend of cold water seaweed, carrots, cabbage, and cucumber. Tossed in a carrot ginger vinaigrette.

Midori Salad

Midori Salad

$12.00

Lettuce, carrot, cucumber, radish, chili yuzu vinaigrette

Hamachi Salad

Hamachi Salad

$22.00

Yellowtail, avocado, jalapeno, ponzu

Salmon TarTare

Salmon TarTare

$21.00

*NEW** Yuzukosho vinaigrette marinated salmon, avocado cream, house marinated ikura, house made chips.

Gyoza

Gyoza

$14.00

Pork and cabbage dumplings

Mekabetsu

Mekabetsu

$11.00

Fried brussel sprouts, mustard sauce, bonito

Tempura

$15.00

Your choice of Prawn, Vegetable, or Mixed tempura.

Karaage

Karaage

$15.00

Japanese style fried chicken, sweet and spicy soy glaze, house made pickles

Spicy Garlic Edamame

Spicy Garlic Edamame

$8.00

Blanched soybeans, garlic, chili

Edamame

Edamame

$7.00

Blanched soybeans, salt

Miso Soup

$3.50

White Rice

$3.00

Sashimi

Tako Sashimi

Tako Sashimi

$20.00

Fresh raw octopus, sliced. Choose 5 pc or 10 pc.

Shiro Maguro Sashimi

$21.00

Fresh raw white tuna, sliced. Choose 5 pc or 10 pc.

Sake Sashimi

Sake Sashimi

$21.00

Fresh raw salmon, sliced. Choose 5 pc or 10 pc.

Tai Sashimi

Tai Sashimi

$25.00

Fresh raw Red Snapper. Choose 5 pc or 10 pc.

Hamachi Sashimi

Hamachi Sashimi

$23.00

Fresh raw yellowtail, sliced. Choose 5 pc or 10 pc.

Maguro Sashimi

Maguro Sashimi

$25.00

Fresh raw tuna. Choose 5 pc or 10 pc.

Amaebi Sashimi

Amaebi Sashimi

$28.00

Fresh raw sweet shrimp. Fried heads. Choose 5 pc or 10 pc.

Toro Sashimi

Toro Sashimi

$39.00

Fresh raw fatty tuna, sliced. Choose 5 pc or 10 pc.

Chef's Choice Assorted Sashimi

Chef's Choice Assorted Sashimi

$40.00

Fresh raw slices of assorted sashimi. Choose 10, 20, or 30 pieces.

Nigiri

Inari Nigiri

$5.00

(2) sweet fried tofu over rice

Tamago Nigiri

Tamago Nigiri

$5.00

(2) piece omelette over sushi rice.

Tobiko Nigiri

$7.00

(2) Flying fish roe over sushi rice

Sake Nigiri

Sake Nigiri

$9.00

(2) fresh raw salmon over sushi rice.

Shiro Maguro Nigiri

Shiro Maguro Nigiri

$9.00

(2) fresh raw white tuna slices over sushi rice.

Unagi Nigiri

Unagi Nigiri

$9.00

(2) bbq eel over sushi rice.

Tako Nigiri

$9.00

(2) Fresh octopus cuts over sushi rice

Ikura Nigiri

$10.00

(2) Salmon roe over sushi rice

Tai Nigiri

Tai Nigiri

$12.00

(2) fresh raw Red Snapper over sushi rice.

Hamachi Nigiri

$11.00

(2) Fresh cut yellowtail tuna over sushi rice

Ebi Nigiri

$8.00

Ika Nigiri

$9.00

(2) Fresh cut squid over sushi rice

Maguro Nigiri

$11.00

(2) Fresh cut tuna over sushi rice

Amaebi Nigiri

$12.00

(2) Fresh sweet shrimp over sushi rice

Hotategai Nigiri

$11.00

(2) Fresh cut scallops from Hokkaido Japan over sushi rice

Albacore Toro Nigiri

$12.00

(2) Fresh cut fatty white tuna over sushi rice

Toro Nigiri

$15.00

(2) FRESH cut fatty tuna over sushi rice

Uni (Japan)

$25.00

(2) Freshly imported from Japan sea urchin over sushi rice

Uni (Santa Barbara)

$18.00

(2) Freshly cut sea urchin from Santa Barbara over sushi rice

A5 Japanese Wagyu

$27.00

(2) Freshly cut A5 Certified Japanese wagyu beef over sushi rice

Sushi Combos

Tekka Don Sushi Combo

$38.00

8pc maguro sashimi over sushi rice

Unagi Don Sushi Combo

$30.00

8pc BBQ Eel with side of steamed broccoli over bed of sushi rice.

Deluxe Sushi Combo

$34.00

8pc chefs choice nigiri, and a tekka maki roll.

Chirashi Sushi Combo

$35.00

8pc chefs choice sashimi over sushi rice

Sushi Rolls

49er Roll

49er Roll

$18.00

crab, avocado, top w/salmon, lemon

Tuna Avocado

$12.00

Blue Fin tuna, Avocado

Alaska Roll

Alaska Roll

$10.00

fresh raw salmon, avocado

Aozora

$18.00

yellowtail, tuna, salmon, avocado, cucumber wrap, ponzu, kewpie.

Asami Roll

$18.00

bbq eel, cucumber, avocado, top w/white tuna, chili sauce

Baja California Roll

Baja California Roll

$11.00

Real crab meat, avocado, tempura flakes, chili sauce

Baked Scallop Roll

Baked Scallop Roll

$18.00

shrimp tempura, cucumber, top w/scallop, garlic sauce, torched, tobiko

California Roll

California Roll

$10.00

real crab meat, avocado

Caterpillar Roll

$17.00

bbq eel, cucumber, top w/avocado & sesame

Cherry Blossom Roll

Cherry Blossom Roll

$19.00

salmon, avocado, top w/ tuna & tobiko

Crazy Roll

Crazy Roll

$17.00

spicy salmon, avocado, cream cheese, tempura fried, spicy mayo

Crunchy Tuna Roll

$14.00

spicy tuna, tempura flakes, avocado, tobiko, soy paper

Double Hamachi Roll

$19.00

yellowtail, negi, top w/yellowtail, tobiko

Dragon Roll

Dragon Roll

$18.00

shrimp tempura, cucumber, top w/bbq eel, avocado & sesame

Emerald Roll

Emerald Roll

$17.00

spicy hamachi, cucumber, top w/ seaweed

Evil Roll

Evil Roll

$17.00

tempura asparagus, avocado top w/spicy tuna, jalapeño, garlic sauce, torched, tobiko

G-Dragon

$18.00

avocado, cream cheese, fried, topped w/ spicy salmon & tobiko.

Giants Roll

Giants Roll

$23.00

shrimp tempura, salmon, white tuna, tuna, avocado, soy paper, spicy mayo, eel sauce

Golden Gate Roll

Golden Gate Roll

$18.00

bbq eel, mango, top w/ salmon, eel sauce, tobiko

Hanny Roll

Hanny Roll

$19.00

avocado, unagi, crab, tobiko, cucumber, unagi sauce, soy paper

Hawaii Beach Roll

Hawaii Beach Roll

$17.00

inari, cucumber, avocado, wakame, top w/mango & sesame

Kamikaze Roll

Kamikaze Roll

$18.00

shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, crab, avocado, top w/bbq eel, sesame, tobiko

Lion King Roll

Lion King Roll

$18.00

crab, avocado, top w/salmon & garlic sauce, torched, tobiko

Philadelphia Roll

Philadelphia Roll

$12.00

salmon, avocado, cream cheese

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$18.00

crab, avocado, top w/assorted fish & tobiko

Red Dragon Roll

Red Dragon Roll

$18.00

shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, top w/tuna, spicy sauce, tobiko

Rock and Roll

Rock and Roll

$10.00

bbq eel, avocado

Salmon Lover Roll

Salmon Lover Roll

$18.00

salmon, avocado top w/salmon & tobiko

Salmon Skin Roll

$9.00

fried salmon skin, cucumber, gobo, negi

Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$12.00

shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, sprouts

Spicy Tina Roll

Spicy Tina Roll

$18.00

tempura eel, salmon, cucumber, top w/white tuna, spicy sauce

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.00

spicy white tuna, avocado, cucumber, sprouts

Spider Roll

$15.00

soft shell crab, crab, cucumber, avocado, sprouts, tobiko

Titanic Roll

Titanic Roll

$25.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, top w/ tuna, salmon, avocado, crab, spicy mayo, eel sauce, tobiko, negi

Toro Toro Roll

$20.00

Tempura asparagus, avocado, top w/toro, tobiko, negi

Under The Sea Roll

Under The Sea Roll

$17.00

salmon, avocado, topped with scallop, spicy mayo, unagi sauce

Vegetable Tempura Roll

$11.00

seasonal vegetables

Veggie King Roll

Veggie King Roll

$15.00

mango, tempura asparagus, top w/ avocado & sesame

Maki Rolls

Kappa Maki

Kappa Maki

$6.00

Cucumber and rice on the inside. 6 pieces.

Avocado Maki

Avocado Maki

$6.00

Avocado and rice on the inside. 6 pieces.

AvoCu Maki

$8.00

Avocado & Cucumber roll

Sake Maki

$9.00

Fresh raw salmon and rice on the inside. 6 pieces.

Tekka Maki

$10.00

Fresh raw tuna and rice on the inside. 6 pieces.

Negihama Maki

$9.00

Fresh raw yellowtail with green onion and rice on the inside. 6 pieces.

Futo Maki

$10.00

Inari, tamago, wakame, cucumber, gobo, mushroom with rice on the inside. 6 pieces.

Desserts

Matcha Cake

Matcha Cake

$12.00

Green tea butter mochi cake, strawberry tartare, miso caramel.

White Chocolate Panna Cotta

$12.00

Drink Specials

Akashi Canned Highball

Akashi Canned Highball

$12.00

Akashi Blended whisky from the Eigashima Distillery and high quality club soda in a can!

4for40$ Akashi Canned Highball

4for40$ Akashi Canned Highball

$40.00

Akashi Blended whisky from the Eigashima Distillery and high quality club soda in a can!

Akashi Canned Yuzu/Whisky Highball

Akashi Canned Yuzu/Whisky Highball

$12.00

Akashi Blended whisky from the Eigashima Distillery, natural real yuzu juice and high quality club soda in a can!

4for40$ Akashi Canned Yuzu/Whisky Highball

4for40$ Akashi Canned Yuzu/Whisky Highball

$40.00

Akashi Blended whisky from the Eigashima Distillery, natural real yuzu juice and high quality club soda in a can!

Kitchen Specials

Hamachi Kama

$22.00

Sushi Specials

Sashimi Omakase

Out of stock

A special shipment has arrived at Aozora from japan of various rare hard to acquire fish.

Cocktails

Yayuke

$15.00

Hokkaido Sour

$15.00

Umeyama

$15.00

Oni's Eye

$15.00

Nashi Kosho

$15.00

Aozora Mai Tai

$14.00

Aozora Penicillin

$14.00

Tiger Lily

$14.00

South of Japan

$14.00

Sakura

$14.00

Omakase

$17.00

Natsumeku

$15.00

Mainichi

$15.00

Yubiwa

$15.00

The Spy From Hokkido

$14.00

Apple Blossom

$14.00

Dragon Lily

$14.00

Sochu, Ume liqueur, Yuzu liqueur, simple syrup, lemon juice, egg white.

When Is It Going To Be Here

$14.00

House infused grapefruit tequila, grapefruit juice, agave syrup, topped with soda water.

I Need It Now

$14.00

House infused ancho chili vermouth, vodka, pear syrup, lime juice, pineapple juice.

Delirium

$13.00

Japanese whisky, lemon juice, campari, pamplemousse liqueur, simple syrup, topped with grapefruit juice.

Just the two of us

$14.00

Cognac, Lemon, Honey, Mandarin

6 Feet Apart

$13.00

House infused cucumber gin, orange juice, lemon juice, honey, topped with soda water.

N/A Beverages

Coke

$4.50

Diet Coke

$4.50

Sprite

$4.50

Root Beer

$4.50

San Pellegrino

$8.00

Lemonade

$4.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.50

Ramune

$3.00

Japanese soda. Refreshing, fizzy, fun! Choose original or strawberry.

Strawberry Ramune

$3.00

Iced Green Tea

$4.50

Hot Tea

$2.00

Fever Tree Tonic Water

$5.00

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$5.00

Fever Tree Club Soda

$4.00

Fever Tree Sparkling Lime & Yuzu

$5.00

Beer

Sapporo

$9.00

Hop Valley Bubble Stash IPA

$9.00

Asahi Super Dry

$9.00

Rydeen Pilsner

$9.00

Japanese Craft beer

Kizakura "Lucky Chicken" IPA

$9.00

Japanese Craft Beer

Echigo Red Ale

$9.00

Echigo Stout

$9.00

Coedo Marihana IPA

$9.00

Coedo Sweet Potato Amber

$9.00

Coedo Ruri Pilsner

$9.00

Red Wine

(B) Intercept Pinot Noir

$60.00

(B) Raeburn Pinot Noir

$48.00

(B) Croix "Narrow Guage" Pinot Noir

$78.00

(B) Baddia di Morrona "N'Antia" Rosso

$75.00

(B) Alexander Valley Cabernet

$48.00

(B) Rassi Cabernet

$62.00

(B) EZYTIGER Pinot Noir

$56.00

Sake

Hoyo "Sawayaka Junmai"

$32.00

A flask of Sake. 450ml

Masumi "Okuden Kantsukuri"

$36.00

A flask of Sake. 450ml

Sohomare "Tokubetsu Kimoto"

$38.00

A flask of Sake. 450ml

Dewazakura "Izumi Judan"

$38.00

A flask of Sake. 450ml

Dewazakura "Oka"

$42.00

A flask of Sake. 450ml

Dewazakura "Dewasansan"

$46.00

A flask of Sake. 450ml

Akitabare "Koshiki Junzukuri"

$27.00

Bottle of Junmai Sake. 300ml

Kokuryu "Junmai Ginjo"

$68.00

Bottle of Ginjo Sake. 750ml

Dewazakura "Mini-Daiginjo"

$35.00

Bottle of Daiginjo Sake. 300ml

Hoyo "Kura no Hana"

$52.00

Bottle of Daiginjo Sake. Great for ToGo!! Limited time offer!! 500ml

Dewazakura "Ichiro"

$87.00

Bottle of Daiginjo Sake. 720ml

Masumi "Nanago"

$95.00

Bottle of Daiginjo Sake. 720ml

Tedorigawa "Kinka"

$62.00

Bottle of Daiginjo Sake. 720ml

Kamoizumi "Nigori Ginjo"

$50.00

Bottle of Unfiltered Sake (nigorizake). 500ml

Kamoizumi "Umelicious"

$58.00

Bottle of Plum Wine. 720ml.

Kuzuryu "Daiginjo"

$100.00

Kokuryu "Daiginjo"

$70.00

Kamoizumi "Junmai Daiginjo"

$52.00

Akitabare "Daiginjo"

$63.00

Tedorigawa "Iki na Onna" Bottle

$76.00

Bottle of Daiginjo Sake 720ml Great for ToGo Limited time only!!

Nagurayama "Nigori Ginjo"

$55.00

White/Sparkling/Rose Wine

(B) Stags Leap Sauv Blanc

$72.00

(B) Innocent Bystander Sauv Blanc

$45.00

(B) Vigneti del sole Pinot Grigio

$45.00

(B) Mer Soleil Chardonnay

$45.00

(B) Punt Road Chardonnay

$72.00

(B) Stolpman Vineyards "Uni"

$72.00

(B) Della Contessa, Prosecco

$45.00

(B) Bisol Jeio, Prosecco Rose

$45.00

(B) Bouvet Brut

$45.00

(B) AIX Rose

$44.00

Corkage

Corkage

$15.00

MockTail

Ojo

$7.00

Sake Free

$7.00

Kira Kira

$7.00

Seiryo

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Aozora Japanese Restaurant brings Danville the finest Japanese flavors and style. Enjoy our menu featuring delicious shared plates and entrees from the kitchen, beautifully crafted sushi rolls from the sushi bar, and enticing drinks from the bar.

Location

820 Sycamore Valley road, Danville, CA 94526

Directions

