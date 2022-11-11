Restaurant header imageView gallery

Aplos - Aplos Jackson

review star

No reviews yet

4500 Interstate 55 North

Ste 174, Exit 100

Jackson, MS 39211

Order Again

Popular Items

Greek Fries
Grilled Chicken Gyro
Pita Mozzarella

Mezza

Hummus

Hummus

$7.00

Garbanzo Bean, Tahini, Lemon Juice, Schug

Greek Wings

Greek Wings

$10.00

6 dry rub wings served with creamy feta or spicy feta.

Falafel

Falafel

$6.00

Schug Tahini, Marinated Cabbage

Smoked Tuna Dip

Smoked Tuna Dip

$10.00

Smoked tuna, tomato, red onion, cucumber, and chili flakes. Served with pita chips or veggies.

Baked Feta Dip

Baked Feta Dip

$7.00

Tomato sauce, roasted red peppers, house cheese blend, feta cheese. Served with pita chips or veggies.

Spinach Artichoke & Dip

Spinach Artichoke & Dip

$8.00

Spinach, artichokes, and cheese served with pita chips or veggies

Lebanese Cheese Rolls

Lebanese Cheese Rolls

$6.00

Served With Italian Tomato Sauce

Stuffed Grape Leaves

Stuffed Grape Leaves

$7.00

Egyptian Rice, Ground Beef Tomato, Lemon, Tzatziki

Pita Mozzarella

Pita Mozzarella

$7.00

Creamy Feta Dressing or Spicy Harissa Feta Dressing

Mezza Sampler

Mezza Sampler

$18.00

Choose 3 of our Mezza's or Sides and create your own sampler.

Salads, Soups and Bowl

Aplos Greek Salad

Aplos Greek Salad

$8.00

lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, olive, bell pepper, feta cheese, red wine vinaigrette

Mediterranean Chopped Salad

Mediterranean Chopped Salad

$8.00

lettuce, tomato, red onion, mandarin oranges, cucumber, olive, pepperoncini, artichoke , crouton, feta cheese, creamy feta dressing

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$8.00

lettuce, tomatos, red onion, bacon, feta cheese, creamy feta

Soup & Salad Combo

Soup & Salad Combo

$12.00

Comes with one salad and cup of soup. Salad choices are Aplos Greek Salad, Mediterranean Chopped Salad, or Wedge Salad. Soup choices are tomato soup or soup of the day (ask server)

Rice Bowl

Rice Bowl

$8.00

tomato, red onion, cucumber, olive, bell pepper, feta cheese, choice of sauce

Tomato Soup

Tomato Soup

$5.00
Creamy Chicken Soup

Creamy Chicken Soup

$7.00Out of stock

Chicken, corn, black beans, lemon, poblano, & pita chips.

Wraps, Gyros, Burgers

Gyro Wrap

Gyro Wrap

$10.00

Traditional gyro meat, lettuce, red onion, tomato, feta cheese, tzatziki, greek pita bread.

Grilled Chicken Gyro

Grilled Chicken Gyro

$10.00

Grill chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, red onion, melted mozzarella, creamy feta.

Steak Wrap

Steak Wrap

$11.00

Grilled Ribeye cuts into strips on Greek pita bread topped with melted mozzarella cheese, caramelized onions, tomato, lettuce and toum sauce.

Braised Lamb Gyro

Braised Lamb Gyro

$12.00

Romaine, Baby Kale, Pickled Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Tzatziki, Feta Cheese, Greek Pita Bread

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$9.00

Romaine, Baby Kale, Tomato, Pickle, Pickled Red Onion, Garlic Sauce (Toum), Arabic Bread

Shrimp Gyro

Shrimp Gyro

$13.00

lettuce, tomato, red onion, feta cheese, spicy feta sauce

Smoked Tuna Melt

Smoked Tuna Melt

$12.00

Smoked tuna, tomato, red onion, cucumber, and melted mozzarella cheese.

Falafel Wrap

Falafel Wrap

$8.00

Romaine, Baby Kale, Marinated Cabbage, Tomato, Parsley, Schug Tahini, Arabic Bread

Aplos Burger

Aplos Burger

$10.00

6oz beef patty, lettuce, red onion, tomato, arabic pickle, melted mozzarella, creamy feta sauce.

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$9.00

black bean patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion, feta cheese, spicy feta dressing. *The black bean patty does have bread crumbs mixed into patty.

Aplos Greek Wrap

Aplos Greek Wrap

$8.00

Marinated tomato, cucumber, bell pepper, and red onion in red wine vinaigrette. With olives and feta cheese on Greek pita bread.

Plates

Gyro Plate

Gyro Plate

$14.00

Served with brown rice, mini greek salad, hummus and pita.

Grilled Chicken Plate

Grilled Chicken Plate

$14.00

Served with brown rice, mini greek salad, hummus and pita.

Rotisserie Chicken Plate

Rotisserie Chicken Plate

$13.00+

Served with brown rice, mini greek salad, hummus and pita.

Chicken Shawarma Plate

Chicken Shawarma Plate

$14.00

Served with brown rice, mini greek salad, hummus and pita.

Grilled Shrimp Plate

Grilled Shrimp Plate

$16.00

Served with brown rice, mini greek salad, hummus and pita.

Braised Lamb Plate

Braised Lamb Plate

$16.00

Served with brown rice, mini greek salad, hummus and pita.

Grilled Vegetable Plate

Grilled Vegetable Plate

$12.00

Served with brown rice, mini greek salad, hummus and pita.

Redfish Plate

Redfish Plate

$18.00

Served with brown rice, mini greek salad, hummus and pita. *The redfish is cooked with flour. Please let us know if you need it gluten free*

Falafel Plate

$12.00

Pizza

All pizzas are 12" (about a large size) Neapolitan pizzas. We offer gluten free crust. We have three different pizza bases : tomato sauce parmesan cream sauce pesto sauce (contains pine nuts & parmesan cheese)
Large Cheese Pizza

Large Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Tomato sauce and house cheese blend.

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$12.00

Pepperoni, Tomato Sauce, Greek Oregano, House Cheese Blend

Margherita

Margherita

$10.00

Tomato Sauce, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella

Quattro Formaggi

Quattro Formaggi

$11.00

Mozzarella, Ricotta, Fontina, Feta, Roasted Garlic

Roasted Chicken

Roasted Chicken

$12.00

Pulled Chicken Shawarma Meat, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Artichokes, Feta Cheese and House Cheese Blend, Chili Flakes.

Traditional Gyro Pizza

Traditional Gyro Pizza

$12.00

Traditional gyro meat, red onions, tomatoes, house cheese blend, feta cheese. With a side of tzatziki.

Italian Sausage

Italian Sausage

$12.00

parmesan cream sauce, cheese, sundried tomato, and red onion.

Artichoke

Artichoke

$14.00

Sun Dried Tomato, Red Onion, Kale, Olives, House Cheese Blend, Pesto Sauce (has parmesan cheese and pine nuts in sauce)

Shrimp Bianca

Shrimp Bianca

$16.00

Parmesan cream sauce, roasted red pepper, red onion, pepperoncini, baby kale, and chili flake.

Aplos Supreme

Aplos Supreme

$14.00

tomato sauce, cheese, pepperoni, italian sausage, salami, red onion, olive, roasted red pepper, and pepperoncini.

Sides

Greek Fries

Greek Fries

$4.00

Parsley, Oregano, Mizithra Cheese

Mini Greek Salad

Mini Greek Salad

$4.00

Tomato, Bell Pepper Cucumber, Pickled Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Red Wine Vinagrette

Roasted Vegetables

Roasted Vegetables

$4.00

Roasted squash, zucchini, pearl onions and sweet potatoe.

Cauliflower

Cauliflower

$4.00

Fried Cauliflower finished with lemon juice, harissa & parsley

Brown Rice

Brown Rice

$4.00

Brown Basmati Rice, Lemon Juice, Parsley, Greek Seasoning

Side Fresh Strawberries

Side Fresh Strawberries

$3.00

Fresh Strawberries

Side Veggies

Side Veggies

$1.00
Side Pita Bread

Side Pita Bread

$1.00

Side Pita Chips

$1.00

Sidez

Sauces

Creamy Feta

$0.92

Spicy Feta

$0.92

Tzatziki

$0.92

Honey Mustard

$0.92

Garlic Sauce

$0.92

Shug

$0.92

Herb Tahini Sauce

$0.92

Red Wine Vin

$0.92

Lemon Vin

$0.92

Side Tomato Sauce

$0.92

Hummus Cup

$0.92

Kid's Menu

Kid's Cheese Pizza

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Kid's Pepperoni Pizza

$10.00
Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$8.00
Kids Cheese Burger

Kids Cheese Burger

$8.00

Beef patty, mozzarella cheese, and bread.

Frozen Greek Yogurt

Yogurt Choice

Yogurt Choice

$4.65

Homemade Greek frozen yogurt. With you choice of one topping. Topping List: Fresh Strawberries, Honey, Balakva, Garnola, Chocolate Sauce, Carmel Sauce, Oreo Pieces, and Sprinkles.

Balklava Triangle

$1.30

Balklava Cheescake

$9.00

Raw Food (Indredients)

1/2 Pint of Sauce

Pint of Sauce

Quart of Sauce

Pizza Kit

$28.00

Dough Ball

$4.00

Pita Bread

$1.00

Arabic Bread

$1.00

Hot Sauce

$9.00

4x Dough Balls

$12.00

Pint Of Tuna

$16.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info

Aplόs is a fast-fine Mediterranean restaurant located in the LeFleur East district of Jackson, MS. Aplόs cuisine focuses on casual eateries found throughout Italy, Greece and the Middle East. We centered the restaurant around our eight-spit rotisserie and Italian pizza oven. Our menu consists of spit fired meats showcased on Mediterranean wraps, salads and Italian Neapolitan pizzas. The word “Aplόs” means “simple” or “easily understood” in Greek. This is the first location of Aplόs, which is located in the vibrant shopping center of Highland Village.

Website

Location

4500 Interstate 55 North, Ste 174, Exit 100, Jackson, MS 39211

Directions

Gallery
Aplos image
Aplos image
Aplos image
Aplos image

