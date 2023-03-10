  • Home
Logan Farms 1220 E Northside Dr, Suite 250

No reviews yet

1220 E Northside Dr, Suite 250

Jackson, MS 39211

Popular Items

Kid's Tender Basket
Half Shrimp Po-Boy
Whole Shrimp Po-Boy


Snacks

Pimento Cheese w/Pork Skins

$6.00

House pimento cheese, house made pork skins

BBQ Pulled Pork Nachos

$10.00

House made queso, house seasoned chips, house bbq sauce, pickled jalapenos

BBQ Pulled Chicken Nachos

$10.00

House made queso, house seasoned chips, house bbq sauce, pickled jalapenos

Cup of Soup

$4.00

Cup of the Soup of the Day or Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

Full Onion Ring

$6.00

Hand Battered Fried Onion Rings

Bowl of Soup

$7.00

Bowl of the Soup of the Day or Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

Salads

Chef Salad

$10.50

Romaine, diced ham, turkey, bacon, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, cheddar cheese, egg, croutons

Smoked Pulled Chicken Salad

$12.00

Romaine, Granny Smith Apples, Dried Cranberries, Candied Walnuts, Crispy Fried Onions

Soup/Salad Special

Soup/Salad Special

$12.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Half Ham Sandwich

$7.00

Mayo, Honey Mustard, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Pickle, Tomato

Whole Ham Sandwich

$10.00

Mayo, Honey Mustard, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Pickle, Tomato

Half Turkey Sandwich

$7.00

Mayo, Honey Mustard, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Pickle, Tomato

Whole Turkey Sandwich

$10.00

Mayo, Honey Mustard, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Pickle, Tomato

Club Sandwich

$11.00

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Mayo, Honey Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Swiss & American Cheese

Half Shrimp Po-Boy

$8.00

Fried Shrimp, Lettuce, Pickle, Tomato, House Remoulade

Whole Shrimp Po-Boy

$13.00

Fried Shrimp, Lettuce, Pickle, Tomato, House Remoulade

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.00

Pulled Pork, Cole Slaw, House BBQ Sauce

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Pulled Smoked Chicken, Cole Slaw, House BBQ Sauce

Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$10.50

Smoked Brisket, Cole Slaw, House BBQ Sauce

Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.00

Smoked Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato

All Day Sides

Seasoned Fries

$2.00

Baked Beans

$2.00

Zapps Chips

$2.00

Potato Salad

$2.00

Broccoli Salad

Side Salad

$2.00

romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, shredded cheddar cheese

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.00

Desserts

Individual Cookie

$2.00

Chocolate Chip or Heath Bar Cookie

Banana Pudding

$3.50

Bread Pudding

$4.50

Drinks

Drink

$1.75

Your Choice of Beverage

Kid's Menu

Kid's Tender Basket

$6.00

Two Tenders & Fries

Grilled Cheese w/Fries

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1220 E Northside Dr, Suite 250, Jackson, MS 39211

Directions

