Boba Bee 6537 Spring St

No reviews yet

6537 Spring St

Long Beach, CA 90808

Order Again

Creme Brûlée Series

Queen Bee (Brown Sugar Creme Brûlée)

$6.50

Mama Bee ( Ube Creme Brûlée)

$6.50

Oreo Creme Brûlée

$6.50

Matcha Series

Strawberry Matcha Latte

$6.15

Mango Matcha Latte

$6.15

Matcha Milk Tea

$5.25

Uji Green Milk Tea

$5.25

Honey Hive

Honey Green Milk Tea

$5.35

Honey Black Milk Tea

$5.35

Honey Lemon Green Tea

$5.35

Milk Teas

Boba Bee Milk Tea ( Oolong)

$5.25

House Black Milk Tea

$5.25

Jasmine Green Milk Tea

$5.25

Thai Milk Tea

$5.25

Caramel Black Milk Tea

$5.25

Lavender Jasmine Milk Tea

$5.25

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$5.25

Premium black tea with freshly made milk

Matcha Milk Tea

$5.25

Taro Milk Tea

$5.25

Wintermelon Milk Tea

$5.25

Fruit Teas

Tropical Fruit Tea

$5.15

Strawberry Tea

$5.15

Mango Tea

$5.15

Lychee Tea

$5.15

Peach Tea

$5.15

Butterfly Lemonade

$5.15

Fresh Tea

Jasmine Green Tea with Sea Cream

$4.50

Black Tea with Sea Cream

$4.50

Jasmine Iced Tea

$3.85

Assam Black Tea

$3.85

Smoothies

Ube Cloud

$6.25

Cookie Butter Freeze

$6.25

Strawberry Banana

$6.25

Strawberry Mango Freeze

$6.25

Mangonada

$6.25

Honeydew Freeze

$6.25

Thai Tea Slush

$6.25

Cookie Crush

$6.25

Matcha Freeze

$6.25

Coffee

Thai Black Tie

$5.45

House Coffee

$6.15

Type of Tea

Black Tea

Green Tea

Ice Level

Extra Ice

Light Ice

Normal Ice

No Ice

Toppings 2

Creme Brulee

$0.85

Crystal Boba

$0.85

Sea Cream

$0.85

Sweet Cream

$0.85

Popping boba

$0.85
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

6537 Spring St, Long Beach, CA 90808

