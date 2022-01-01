Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Owings Mills

Item pic

 

Little Miner Taco

9401 Groveton Circle, Owings Mills

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mushroom Quesadilla$14.00
large flour tortilla, mushroom a la plancha, melted jack cheese, fajita mix, oyster mushroom, side of chipotle aioli and side of pickled slaw
Kids Chicken Quesadilla$0.00
Chicken & cheese in a flour tortilla, served with a side of rice and beans
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$15.00
large flour tortilla, grilled chicken, melted cheese, fajita mix, oyster mushroom, side of chipotle aioli and side of pickled slaw
Item pic

 

Nino Taco

10902 Boulevard Cir, Suite 4, Owings Mills

Avg 4.4 (1939 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fajita Quesadilla$11.50
A light and crispy flour tortilla filled with chicken fajita mix, two cheeses, folded, then served with sour cream and salsa on the side.
Beef Quesadilla$11.50
A light and crispy flour tortilla filled with beef, two cheeses, folded, then served with sour cream and salsa on the side.
Cheese Quesadilla Platter$10.50
A cheese quesadilla and two sides.
