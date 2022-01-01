Quesadillas in Owings Mills
More about Little Miner Taco
Little Miner Taco
9401 Groveton Circle, Owings Mills
|Mushroom Quesadilla
|$14.00
large flour tortilla, mushroom a la plancha, melted jack cheese, fajita mix, oyster mushroom, side of chipotle aioli and side of pickled slaw
|Kids Chicken Quesadilla
|$0.00
Chicken & cheese in a flour tortilla, served with a side of rice and beans
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$15.00
large flour tortilla, grilled chicken, melted cheese, fajita mix, oyster mushroom, side of chipotle aioli and side of pickled slaw
More about Nino Taco
Nino Taco
10902 Boulevard Cir, Suite 4, Owings Mills
|Chicken Fajita Quesadilla
|$11.50
A light and crispy flour tortilla filled with chicken fajita mix, two cheeses, folded, then served with sour cream and salsa on the side.
|Beef Quesadilla
|$11.50
A light and crispy flour tortilla filled with beef, two cheeses, folded, then served with sour cream and salsa on the side.
|Cheese Quesadilla Platter
|$10.50
A cheese quesadilla and two sides.