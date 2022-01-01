Crab cake sandwiches in Oxon Hill
Crab Cake Cafe
140 National Plaza, National Harbor
|Firecracker Crab Cake Sandwich
Fresh jumbo lump crab, seasoned with Old Bay, dry mustard and cracked, black pepper, served on a toasted Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato, cocktail sauce and tarter sauce on the side
|Shrimp & Crab Cake Sandwich
Fresh jumbo lump crab and diced steamed shrimp, Maryland style crab cake, seasoned with Old Bay, served on a toasted Kaiser roll, with lettuce, tomato, cocktail sauce and tarter sauce on the side.
|Traditional Maryland Crab Cake Sandwich
Fresh jumbo lump crab, Maryland style crab cake, seasoned with Old Bay, served on a toasted Kaiser roll, with lettuce, tomato, cocktail sauce and tarter sauce on the side.