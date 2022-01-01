Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cake sandwiches in Oxon Hill

Oxon Hill restaurants that serve crab cake sandwiches

Firecracker Crab Cake Sandwich image

 

Crab Cake Cafe

140 National Plaza, National Harbor

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Firecracker Crab Cake Sandwich
Fresh jumbo lump crab, seasoned with Old Bay, dry mustard and cracked, black pepper, served on a toasted Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato, cocktail sauce and tarter sauce on the side
Shrimp & Crab Cake Sandwich
Fresh jumbo lump crab and diced steamed shrimp, Maryland style crab cake, seasoned with Old Bay, served on a toasted Kaiser roll, with lettuce, tomato, cocktail sauce and tarter sauce on the side.
Traditional Maryland Crab Cake Sandwich
Fresh jumbo lump crab, Maryland style crab cake, seasoned with Old Bay, served on a toasted Kaiser roll, with lettuce, tomato, cocktail sauce and tarter sauce on the side.
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Sandwich image

 

The Walrus Oyster & Ale House

152 WATERFRONT STREET, National Harbor

TakeoutDelivery
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Sandwich$18.00
Lettuce, local tomato, yellow onion, tartar sauce, toasted brioche bun, served with crispy fries
