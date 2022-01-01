Pacific Grove cafés you'll love

Heatwaves By Rudolfo

543 Lighthouse Ave, Pacific Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Tsunami Fries$13.00
3 Wing Combo$16.00
Sando Combo$15.00
More about Heatwaves By Rudolfo
The Grill at Point Pinos image

 

The Grill at Point Pinos

79 Asilomar Ave, Pacific Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
G&G Birdie Burrito$7.00
The perfect grab and go version of our cult following burritos! choose from either Sausage, Bacon or Veggie all with potatoes eggs and cheese.
(Veggie burrito pictured below)
Chicken & Waffles$17.00
Hot and toasty Belgian waffle and buttermilk friend chicken strips topped with Tamie's Slightly Spicy Sausage Gravy. Served with real maple syrup
Point Pinos Cheeseburger$10.00
Two quarter pound Angus beef patties with two slices of American cheese and grilled onions.
More about The Grill at Point Pinos
Lucy's on Lighthouse image

ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT

Lucy's on Lighthouse

1120 Lighthouse Ave, Pacific Grove

Avg 4.3 (186 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bone Yards$11.00
Bacon wrapped Nathan's beef dog, sautéed onions and peppers, special sauce.
Breaker Dog$6.00
Nathan's beef dog, ketchup and mustard.
Cliff House$8.00
Nathan's beef dog, sauerkraut, pickle relish, and mustard.
More about Lucy's on Lighthouse

