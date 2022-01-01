Pacific Grove cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Pacific Grove
More about Heatwaves By Rudolfo
Heatwaves By Rudolfo
543 Lighthouse Ave, Pacific Grove
|Popular items
|Tsunami Fries
|$13.00
|3 Wing Combo
|$16.00
|Sando Combo
|$15.00
More about The Grill at Point Pinos
The Grill at Point Pinos
79 Asilomar Ave, Pacific Grove
|Popular items
|G&G Birdie Burrito
|$7.00
The perfect grab and go version of our cult following burritos! choose from either Sausage, Bacon or Veggie all with potatoes eggs and cheese.
(Veggie burrito pictured below)
|Chicken & Waffles
|$17.00
Hot and toasty Belgian waffle and buttermilk friend chicken strips topped with Tamie's Slightly Spicy Sausage Gravy. Served with real maple syrup
|Point Pinos Cheeseburger
|$10.00
Two quarter pound Angus beef patties with two slices of American cheese and grilled onions.
More about Lucy's on Lighthouse
ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT
Lucy's on Lighthouse
1120 Lighthouse Ave, Pacific Grove
|Popular items
|Bone Yards
|$11.00
Bacon wrapped Nathan's beef dog, sautéed onions and peppers, special sauce.
|Breaker Dog
|$6.00
Nathan's beef dog, ketchup and mustard.
|Cliff House
|$8.00
Nathan's beef dog, sauerkraut, pickle relish, and mustard.