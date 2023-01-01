Shrimp scampi in Painesville
Painesville restaurants that serve shrimp scampi
More about Zeppe’s Pizzeria Concord
Zeppe’s Pizzeria Concord
9950 Johnnycake Ridge Rd, Painesville
|Shrimp Scampi Pasta
|$16.99
Sautéed shrimp, Aglio E Olio garlic white sauce, linguini or penne pasta. Served with a side salad and warm garlic twists.
|Shrimp Scampi Pizza
|$0.00
ZigZag or thin crust, Aglio E Olio garlic white sauce, sautéed shrimp, chopped garlic, diced onions, provolone + mozzarella cheeses, fresh basil, oregano, Romano cheese
More about Zeppe’s Pizzeria Perry
Zeppe’s Pizzeria Perry
2736 N Ridge Rd, Perry
|Shrimp Scampi Pasta
|$16.99
Sautéed shrimp, Aglio E Olio garlic white sauce, linguini or penne pasta. Served with a side salad and warm garlic twists.
|Shrimp Scampi Pizza
|$0.00
ZigZag or thin crust, Aglio E Olio garlic white sauce, sautéed shrimp, chopped garlic, diced onions, provolone + mozzarella cheeses, fresh basil, oregano, Romano cheese