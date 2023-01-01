Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp scampi in Painesville

Painesville restaurants
Painesville restaurants that serve shrimp scampi

Item pic

 

Zeppe’s Pizzeria Concord

9950 Johnnycake Ridge Rd, Painesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Scampi Pasta$16.99
Sautéed shrimp, Aglio E Olio garlic white sauce, linguini or penne pasta. Served with a side salad and warm garlic twists.
Shrimp Scampi Pizza$0.00
ZigZag or thin crust, Aglio E Olio garlic white sauce, sautéed shrimp, chopped garlic, diced onions, provolone + mozzarella cheeses, fresh basil, oregano, Romano cheese
More about Zeppe’s Pizzeria Concord
Item pic

 

Zeppe’s Pizzeria Perry

2736 N Ridge Rd, Perry

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Scampi Pasta$16.99
Sautéed shrimp, Aglio E Olio garlic white sauce, linguini or penne pasta. Served with a side salad and warm garlic twists.
Shrimp Scampi Pizza$0.00
ZigZag or thin crust, Aglio E Olio garlic white sauce, sautéed shrimp, chopped garlic, diced onions, provolone + mozzarella cheeses, fresh basil, oregano, Romano cheese
More about Zeppe’s Pizzeria Perry

