Cake in Palm Springs

Palm Springs restaurants
Toast

Palm Springs restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • SALADS • GRILL

Rick's Desert Grill

1596 N Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs

Avg 4.4 (1238 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$8.99
Layer upon layer of moist carrot cake studded with raisins, walnuts and pineapple. Finished with smooth cream cheese icing, and a drizzle of white chocolate ganache.
Big Chocolate Cake$7.99
Colossal... layer upon layer of dark moist chocolate cake, sandwiched with our silkiest smooth chocolate filling, piled high with chunks of cake.
Raspberry Cheese Cake$6.99
The marriage of two great classics...crème brulée layered and a-mingle with the lightest of cheesecakes. Hand-fired and mirrored with burnt caramel
More about Rick's Desert Grill
Mod Cafe image

 

MidMod Cafe

515 N. Palm Canyon #B9, Palm Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
COFFEE CAKE$4.00
More about MidMod Cafe
Item pic

 

Giuseppes Pizzeria

1775 E. Palm Canyon #410, Palm Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Orange Flan Cake$7.50
For all the flan cake lovers out there-this cake truly surpasses them all! The rich velvet texture combined with the aromatic flavors of vanilla, orange and caramel create quite the taste sensation.
Triple Layer Chocolate Cake$7.00
A Generous Hearty Slice of Chocolate Cake Layered with Chocolate Buttercream
More about Giuseppes Pizzeria

