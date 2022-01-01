Cake in Palm Springs
More about Rick's Desert Grill
Rick's Desert Grill
1596 N Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs
|Carrot Cake
|$8.99
Layer upon layer of moist carrot cake studded with raisins, walnuts and pineapple. Finished with smooth cream cheese icing, and a drizzle of white chocolate ganache.
|Big Chocolate Cake
|$7.99
Colossal... layer upon layer of dark moist chocolate cake, sandwiched with our silkiest smooth chocolate filling, piled high with chunks of cake.
|Raspberry Cheese Cake
|$6.99
The marriage of two great classics...crème brulée layered and a-mingle with the lightest of cheesecakes. Hand-fired and mirrored with burnt caramel
More about Giuseppes Pizzeria
Giuseppes Pizzeria
1775 E. Palm Canyon #410, Palm Springs
|Orange Flan Cake
|$7.50
For all the flan cake lovers out there-this cake truly surpasses them all! The rich velvet texture combined with the aromatic flavors of vanilla, orange and caramel create quite the taste sensation.
|Triple Layer Chocolate Cake
|$7.00
A Generous Hearty Slice of Chocolate Cake Layered with Chocolate Buttercream