Burritos in Park City

Park City restaurants
Park City restaurants that serve burritos

Park City Coffee Roasters image

 

Park City Coffee Roasters

1764 Uinta Way, Park City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Killer Burrito$9.99
Choice of sausage, bacon or veggie.
Includes salsa, eggs, cheddar cheese, potatoes, pinto beans. Veggie includes assorted bell peppers
BYOB Burrito$9.99
Choice of sausage, bacon or veggie.
Includes salsa, eggs, cheddar cheese, potatoes, pinto beans. Veggie includes assorted bell peppers
More about Park City Coffee Roasters
Hearth and Hill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Hearth and Hill

1153 Center Drive, Park City

Avg 4.5 (2280 reviews)
Takeout
Smothered Breakfast Burrito$16.00
scrambled eggs, potato, bacon, cheddar, guacamole, red & green salsa
More about Hearth and Hill
Bout Time Pub & Grub image

 

Bout Time Pub & Grub

1570 Newpark Boulevard, Park City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$13.00
More about Bout Time Pub & Grub
Restaurant banner

 

Hill's Kitchen

1153 Center Drive, Park City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Burrito$8.00
Breakfast Burrito$8.00
More about Hill's Kitchen

