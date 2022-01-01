Burritos in Park City
Park City restaurants that serve burritos
Park City Coffee Roasters
1764 Uinta Way, Park City
|Killer Burrito
|$9.99
Choice of sausage, bacon or veggie.
Includes salsa, eggs, cheddar cheese, potatoes, pinto beans. Veggie includes assorted bell peppers
|BYOB Burrito
|$9.99
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Hearth and Hill
1153 Center Drive, Park City
|Smothered Breakfast Burrito
|$16.00
scrambled eggs, potato, bacon, cheddar, guacamole, red & green salsa
Bout Time Pub & Grub
1570 Newpark Boulevard, Park City
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.00