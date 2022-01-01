Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Park City

Park City restaurants
Park City restaurants that serve cake

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Hearth and Hill

1153 Center Drive, Park City

Avg 4.5 (2280 reviews)
Takeout
Hill's Kitchen Cake Slice$6.00
More about Hearth and Hill
Tina's Bakery

6699 N Landmark Dr, Park City

Avg 4.7 (56 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake$9.50
incredibly moist carrot cake with ultra-creamy cream cheese frosting. 3x3 inches square.
Custom Cakes (pre-order)$60.00
One week in advance needed.
Three layers vainilla cake with buttercream frosting. Please call the store to arrange custom details and pick up date.
Marquise Cake$0.00
Rich chocolate base with Dulce de Leche, chocolate
mousse, whipped cream and mixed berries on top.
More about Tina's Bakery

