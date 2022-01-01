Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Park City

Park City restaurants
Park City restaurants that serve tacos

43536ed8-d5cb-43e4-a1a4-27a43f36762e image

 

High West Distillery & Saloon

703 Park Ave. \nPOB 1733, Park City

No reviews yet
Takeout
THE TACOS$19.00
Niman Ranch Sirloin Carne Asada, Ranchero Crema, Pickled Onions and Cotija
More about High West Distillery & Saloon
Yuki Yama Sushi image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Yuki Yama Sushi

586 Main St, Park City

Avg 4.6 (3208 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Taco$22.00
tempura white fish, cilantro, avocado, cucumber, topped with salmon,
cilantro jalapeno aioli, chili threads, fried green onion GF
More about Yuki Yama Sushi
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Hearth and Hill

1153 Center Drive, Park City

Avg 4.5 (2280 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$18.00
avocado, cabbage tomatillo salsa, flour tortilla
Short Rib Birria Tacos$37.00
Chicken Tacos$18.00
avocado, cabbage tomatillo salsa, flour tortilla
More about Hearth and Hill
The Bridge Café and Grill image

 

The Bridge Café and Grill

825 Main Street Ste 201, Park City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast tacos$15.00
3 tacos with scrambled eggs, onions, bacon, sausage, chipotle mayo; side salsa, sour cream and guacamole.
Shrimp tacos$19.00
grilled shrimp, chipotle slaw, sliced avocado, sour cream, cilantro and pico de gallo.
More about The Bridge Café and Grill
Item pic

 

Bout Time Pub & Grub

1570 Newpark Boulevard, Park City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tacos$13.00
Three soft shell tacos stuffed with your choice of steak, chicken, grilled or fried fish. Finished with Pico de Gallo, cheese and fiesta ranch.
Fish have cabbage, steak and chicken have lettuce.
More about Bout Time Pub & Grub

