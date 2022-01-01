Tacos in Park City
Park City restaurants that serve tacos
High West Distillery & Saloon
703 Park Ave. \nPOB 1733, Park City
|THE TACOS
|$19.00
Niman Ranch Sirloin Carne Asada, Ranchero Crema, Pickled Onions and Cotija
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Yuki Yama Sushi
586 Main St, Park City
|Fish Taco
|$22.00
tempura white fish, cilantro, avocado, cucumber, topped with salmon,
cilantro jalapeno aioli, chili threads, fried green onion GF
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Hearth and Hill
1153 Center Drive, Park City
|Fish Tacos
|$18.00
avocado, cabbage tomatillo salsa, flour tortilla
|Short Rib Birria Tacos
|$37.00
|Chicken Tacos
|$18.00
avocado, cabbage tomatillo salsa, flour tortilla
The Bridge Café and Grill
825 Main Street Ste 201, Park City
|Breakfast tacos
|$15.00
3 tacos with scrambled eggs, onions, bacon, sausage, chipotle mayo; side salsa, sour cream and guacamole.
|Shrimp tacos
|$19.00
grilled shrimp, chipotle slaw, sliced avocado, sour cream, cilantro and pico de gallo.