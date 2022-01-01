Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Edamame in Park City

Go
Park City restaurants
Toast

Park City restaurants that serve edamame

Yuki Yama Sushi image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Yuki Yama Sushi

586 Main St, Park City

Avg 4.6 (3208 reviews)
Takeout
Edamame GF$6.00
boiled soy bean pods, sea salt
More about Yuki Yama Sushi
Edamame image

SUSHI

Flying Sumo

838 Main St, Park City

Avg 4.1 (552 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Edamame$8.00
More about Flying Sumo

Browse other tasty dishes in Park City

French Fries

Chai Lattes

Egg Benedict

Pies

Nigiri

Curry

Cookies

Fish Tacos

Map

More near Park City to explore

Salt Lake City

Avg 4.4 (207 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Draper

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Midvale

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

American Fork

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Bountiful

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Pleasant Grove

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Provo

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Grand Junction

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (833 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1621 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (485 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (188 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston