Sashimi in
Park City
/
Park City
/
Sashimi
Park City restaurants that serve sashimi
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Yuki Yama Sushi
586 Main St, Park City
Avg 4.6
(3208 reviews)
9 Piece Sashimi
$36.00
chef's choice. no requests or modifications.
15 Piece Sashimi
$60.00
chef's choice. no requests or modifications.
More about Yuki Yama Sushi
SUSHI
Flying Sumo
838 Main St, Park City
Avg 4.1
(552 reviews)
Salmon Sashimi
$17.00
More about Flying Sumo
