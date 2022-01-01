Burritos in Parsippany
Parsippany restaurants that serve burritos
More about Coral Cafe
Coral Cafe
400 Interpace Parkway, Parsippany
|Breakfast Burrito
|$5.95
Applewood Smoked Bacon / Roasted Pepper / Sauteed Onion / Potato / Pepper Jack Cheese / Hen Eggs / Wrap
More about Dartcor
Dartcor
1 Sylvan Way, Parsippany
|Chorizo Breakfast Burrito
|$5.95
scrambled fresh eggs | house made chorizo | sautéed onions | grilled peppers | home fries | cotija cheese | flour tortilla wrap | salsa + sour cream
|BBQ Pulled Pork Burrito Bowl
|$8.95
slow roasted pulled pork bbq pork | spanish style rice | beans | lettuce | tomato | cojito cheese | avocado | crispy corn tortilla chips | sour cream | salsa