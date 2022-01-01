Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Parsippany

Go
Parsippany restaurants
Toast

Parsippany restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

Coral Cafe

400 Interpace Parkway, Parsippany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$5.95
Applewood Smoked Bacon / Roasted Pepper / Sauteed Onion / Potato / Pepper Jack Cheese / Hen Eggs / Wrap
More about Coral Cafe
Item pic

 

Dartcor

1 Sylvan Way, Parsippany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chorizo Breakfast Burrito$5.95
scrambled fresh eggs | house made chorizo | sautéed onions | grilled peppers | home fries | cotija cheese | flour tortilla wrap | salsa + sour cream
BBQ Pulled Pork Burrito Bowl$8.95
slow roasted pulled pork bbq pork | spanish style rice | beans | lettuce | tomato | cojito cheese | avocado | crispy corn tortilla chips | sour cream | salsa
More about Dartcor

Browse other tasty dishes in Parsippany

Turkey Burgers

Tacos

Black Bean Soup

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Quesadillas

Egg Sandwiches

Chicken Noodles

Buffalo Burgers

Map

More near Parsippany to explore

Morristown

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Rockaway

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Short Hills

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Fairfield

No reviews yet

Madison

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

West Orange

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Verona

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Montville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1583 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (512 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (464 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (849 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston