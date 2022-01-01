Grilled chicken salad in Parsippany

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dartcor image

 

Dartcor

7 Sylvan Way, Parsippany

No reviews yet
Takeout
GRILLED BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD$7.95
romaine & cabbage, grilled chicken, pickled celery, shredded carrots, backyard farms
heirloom tomato, blue cheese crumble, buttermilk ranch dressing
More about Dartcor
Dartcor image

 

Dartcor

389 Interpace Parkway, Parsippany Troy Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spring Salad with Grilled Chicken$8.95
Spinach | Arugula | Grilled Chicken | Blue Cheese Crumble | Red Grapes | Quinoa | Cucumber | Cherry Tomato | Radish | Celery | Pumpkin Seeds | Croutons | Craisins | Champagne Vinaigrette
More about Dartcor

