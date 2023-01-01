Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sloppy joe in Parsippany

Go
Parsippany restaurants
Toast

Parsippany restaurants that serve sloppy joe

Item pic

 

Coral Cafe

400 Interpace Parkway, Parsippany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Sloppy Joe$9.95
Oven Rosted Turkey, Thousand Island Dressing, Sour Dough, Creamy Cole Slaw, Swiss Cheese
More about Coral Cafe
Item pic

 

Dartcor - 1 Sylvan Cafe

1 Sylvan Way, Parsippany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Sloppy Joe$8.95
deli sliced turkey | creamy coleslaw | provolone | lettuce | tomato | russian dressing | toasted rye
Jersey Sloppy Joe$8.95
Deli sliced roast beef + turkey | swiss | cole slaw | russian dressing | toasted rye
Sloppy Joe Pattie Melt$9.95
grilled angus beef pattie | maple roasted turkey | cherry peppers | onions | swiss cheese | russian dressing | buttery sliced bread
More about Dartcor - 1 Sylvan Cafe

Map

