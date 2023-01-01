Sloppy joe in Parsippany
Parsippany restaurants that serve sloppy joe
Coral Cafe
400 Interpace Parkway, Parsippany
|Turkey Sloppy Joe
|$9.95
Oven Rosted Turkey, Thousand Island Dressing, Sour Dough, Creamy Cole Slaw, Swiss Cheese
Dartcor - 1 Sylvan Cafe
1 Sylvan Way, Parsippany
|Turkey Sloppy Joe
|$8.95
deli sliced turkey | creamy coleslaw | provolone | lettuce | tomato | russian dressing | toasted rye
|Jersey Sloppy Joe
|$8.95
Deli sliced roast beef + turkey | swiss | cole slaw | russian dressing | toasted rye
|Sloppy Joe Pattie Melt
|$9.95
grilled angus beef pattie | maple roasted turkey | cherry peppers | onions | swiss cheese | russian dressing | buttery sliced bread