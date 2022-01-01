Tacos in Parsippany
Parsippany restaurants that serve tacos
More about Coral Cafe
Coral Cafe
400 Interpace Parkway, Parsippany
|Adobo Marinated Chicken Tacos
|$8.95
Adobo Marinated Chicken, seared, and served in flour tortillas, with roasted poblano salsa, cilantro lime crema, and cheddar cheese
|Chimichurri Flank Steak Tacos
|$9.95
Chimichurri Marinated Flank steak seared and sliced. Served with Corn Avocado Black Bean Salsa, and Queso Fresco Three flour tortillas per order
More about Dartcor
Dartcor
1 Sylvan Way, Parsippany
|Chicken Tacos & Carnitas
|$8.95
chicken and pork tacos | spanish rice | red beans
More about Teva Delivery
Teva Delivery
400 Interpace Pkwy #3, Parsippany
|Adobo Marinated Chicken Tacos
|$8.95
Chicken Thighs marinated in an Achiote adobo, with chipotle peppers, garlic, cumin, honey. Served in Warm Flour tortillas, with minced Red onion, Cilantro, and Salsa Rojo topped with Queso Cotija
|Chimichurri Flank Steak Tacos
|$9.95
Chimichurri Marinated Flank steak seared and sliced. Served with Corn Avocado Black Bean Salsa, and Queso Fresco Three flour tortillas per order