Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Parsippany

Go
Parsippany restaurants
Toast

Parsippany restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Coral Cafe

400 Interpace Parkway, Parsippany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Adobo Marinated Chicken Tacos$8.95
Adobo Marinated Chicken, seared, and served in flour tortillas, with roasted poblano salsa, cilantro lime crema, and cheddar cheese
Chimichurri Flank Steak Tacos$9.95
Chimichurri Marinated Flank steak seared and sliced. Served with Corn Avocado Black Bean Salsa, and Queso Fresco Three flour tortillas per order
More about Coral Cafe
Item pic

 

Dartcor

1 Sylvan Way, Parsippany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tacos & Carnitas$8.95
chicken and pork tacos | spanish rice | red beans
More about Dartcor
Item pic

 

Teva Delivery

400 Interpace Pkwy #3, Parsippany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Adobo Marinated Chicken Tacos$8.95
Chicken Thighs marinated in an Achiote adobo, with chipotle peppers, garlic, cumin, honey. Served in Warm Flour tortillas, with minced Red onion, Cilantro, and Salsa Rojo topped with Queso Cotija
Chimichurri Flank Steak Tacos$9.95
Chimichurri Marinated Flank steak seared and sliced. Served with Corn Avocado Black Bean Salsa, and Queso Fresco Three flour tortillas per order
More about Teva Delivery

Browse other tasty dishes in Parsippany

Curry

Turkey Bacon

Honey Chicken

Steak Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Salmon

Honey Mustard Chicken

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Map

More near Parsippany to explore

Morristown

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Rockaway

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Short Hills

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Fairfield

No reviews yet

Madison

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

West Orange

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Verona

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Montville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1583 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (512 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (464 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (849 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston