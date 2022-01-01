Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Pasadena

Go
Pasadena restaurants
Toast

Pasadena restaurants that serve scallops

Tokyo Wako image

 

Tokyo Wako

300 E. Colorado Blvd, Pasadena

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tokyo Bay Scallop$39.95
4pcs Jumbo Shrimp and 4oz. Scallops
More about Tokyo Wako
Osawa image

SUSHI

Osawa

77 N RAYMOND AVE, PASADENA

Avg 4.6 (1951 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Scallop Sushi$11.00
Scallop Sashimi$22.00
Spicy Scallop Roll$10.00
More about Osawa

Browse other tasty dishes in Pasadena

Chocolate Cake

Quesadillas

Calamari

Chicken Salad

Cheese Pizza

Chicken Curry

Prosciutto

Nachos

Map

More near Pasadena to explore

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

San Gabriel

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Arcadia

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Alhambra

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Rosemead

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

South Pasadena

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Temple City

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

San Marino

Avg 3.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (509 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston