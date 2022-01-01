Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Scallops in
Pasadena
/
Pasadena
/
Scallops
Pasadena restaurants that serve scallops
Tokyo Wako
300 E. Colorado Blvd, Pasadena
No reviews yet
Tokyo Bay Scallop
$39.95
4pcs Jumbo Shrimp and 4oz. Scallops
More about Tokyo Wako
SUSHI
Osawa
77 N RAYMOND AVE, PASADENA
Avg 4.6
(1951 reviews)
Scallop Sushi
$11.00
Scallop Sashimi
$22.00
Spicy Scallop Roll
$10.00
More about Osawa
Browse other tasty dishes in Pasadena
Chocolate Cake
Quesadillas
Calamari
Chicken Salad
Cheese Pizza
Chicken Curry
Prosciutto
Nachos
More near Pasadena to explore
Glendale
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
San Gabriel
Avg 4.3
(25 restaurants)
Arcadia
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Alhambra
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Monterey Park
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Rosemead
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
South Pasadena
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Temple City
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
San Marino
Avg 3.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(837 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(678 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(327 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(329 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(621 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(509 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(261 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston