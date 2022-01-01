Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chili in
Passaic
/
Passaic
/
Chili
Passaic restaurants that serve chili
King of Delancey - 234 Main ave
234 Main ave, Passaic
No reviews yet
Bowl of Chili
$10.95
Chili served hot.
More about King of Delancey - 234 Main ave
Main Ingredient - 113 Main Ave
113 Main Ave, Passaic
No reviews yet
Sweet chili Salmon (Per pc)
$10.00
More about Main Ingredient - 113 Main Ave
Browse other tasty dishes in Passaic
Steak Sandwiches
Turkey Bacon
Cuban Sandwiches
Chicken Nuggets
Brisket
Salmon Rolls
Banana Smoothies
Brownie Cake
More near Passaic to explore
Paterson
Avg 4.3
(21 restaurants)
Moonachie
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Bloomfield
No reviews yet
Clifton
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Rutherford
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Garfield
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
East Rutherford
No reviews yet
Lodi
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Carlstadt
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1852 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(60 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(383 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(213 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(168 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(118 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(82 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston