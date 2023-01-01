Mango lassi in Pawtucket

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

SMOOTHIES

wildflour bakery cafe

727 East Ave, Pawtucket

Avg 4.5 (1162 reviews)
Takeout
Mango Lassi$9.00
mango - coconut yogurt - coconut milk - cardamom
More about wildflour bakery cafe
Consumer pic

 

Rasoi (Pawtucket RI)

727 East Avenue, Pawtucket

Avg 4.5 (2410 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
MANGO LASSI$5.00
MANGO LASSI$5.00
More about Rasoi (Pawtucket RI)

