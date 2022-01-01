Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pumpkin pies in Pawtucket

Go
Pawtucket restaurants
Toast

Pawtucket restaurants that serve pumpkin pies

Item pic

SMOOTHIES

wildflour bakery cafe

727 East Ave, Pawtucket

Avg 4.5 (1162 reviews)
Takeout
Pumpkin Whoopie Pie$4.50
(gf)(nf) pumpkin cake - cream cheese filling
More about wildflour bakery cafe
Garden Grille image

 

Garden Grille

727 East Ave, Pawtucket

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
GF Pumpkin Whoopie Pie$4.50
(v)(gf)(nf)
More about Garden Grille

Browse other tasty dishes in Pawtucket

Tuna Wraps

Pudding

Asian Salad

Tuna Salad

Curry Chicken

Fish And Chips

Cheesecake

Nachos

Map

More near Pawtucket to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Cranston

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Attleboro

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

East Providence

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

North Attleboro

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Smithfield

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Plainville

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (922 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (794 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (615 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (382 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (82 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston