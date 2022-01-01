Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pumpkin pies in
Pawtucket
/
Pawtucket
/
Pumpkin Pies
Pawtucket restaurants that serve pumpkin pies
SMOOTHIES
wildflour bakery cafe
727 East Ave, Pawtucket
Avg 4.5
(1162 reviews)
Pumpkin Whoopie Pie
$4.50
(gf)(nf) pumpkin cake - cream cheese filling
More about wildflour bakery cafe
Garden Grille
727 East Ave, Pawtucket
No reviews yet
GF Pumpkin Whoopie Pie
$4.50
(v)(gf)(nf)
More about Garden Grille
Browse other tasty dishes in Pawtucket
Tuna Wraps
Pudding
Asian Salad
Tuna Salad
Curry Chicken
Fish And Chips
Cheesecake
Nachos
More near Pawtucket to explore
Providence
Avg 4.5
(111 restaurants)
Cranston
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Attleboro
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Johnston
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
East Providence
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
North Attleboro
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Smithfield
Avg 4.8
(8 restaurants)
Plainville
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Providence
Avg 4.5
(111 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(69 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(575 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(624 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(922 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(794 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(615 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(382 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(82 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston