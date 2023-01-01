Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Lassi in
Pawtucket
/
Pawtucket
/
Lassi
Pawtucket restaurants that serve lassi
SMOOTHIES
wildflour bakery cafe
727 East Ave, Pawtucket
Avg 4.5
(1162 reviews)
Mango Lassi
$9.00
mango - coconut yogurt - coconut milk - cardamom
More about wildflour bakery cafe
Rasoi (Pawtucket RI)
727 East Avenue, Pawtucket
Avg 4.5
(2410 reviews)
ROSE LASSI
$5.00
MANGO LASSI
$5.00
TURMERIC HONEY GINGER LASSI
$5.00
More about Rasoi (Pawtucket RI)
