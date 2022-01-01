Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tuna wraps in
Pawtucket
/
Pawtucket
/
Tuna Wraps
Pawtucket restaurants that serve tuna wraps
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Murphy's Law
2 George St, Pawtucket
Avg 4.2
(1367 reviews)
TUNA WRAP
$15.39
More about Murphy's Law
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen - Pawtucket
507 Armistice Blvd, Pawtucket
Avg 4
(264 reviews)
TUNA WRAP
$13.99
Grilled tuna salad, cheddar cheese, sliced tomato on Texas toast served with fries & pickle
More about Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen - Pawtucket
