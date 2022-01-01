Nachos in Peachtree City

Palmer's image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Palmer's

991 N Peachtree Pkwy, Peachtree City

Avg 5 (227 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Brisket Nachos$13.50
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

100 Peachtree Pkwy N, Peachtree City

Avg 4.4 (1154 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
