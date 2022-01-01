Reuben in Peachtree City

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Peachtree City restaurants
Toast

Peachtree City restaurants that serve reuben

Palmer's image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Palmer's

991 N Peachtree Pkwy, Peachtree City

Avg 5 (227 reviews)
Takeout
Reuben$13.50
More about Palmer's
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crosstown Grille

620 Crosstown Drive, Peachtree City

Avg 4.2 (881 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Reuben Spring Rolls$11.00
Home-cooked shredded corned beef, swiss cheese, and sauerkraut all hand-rolled and deep fried. Served with homemade 1000 Island dressing for dipping.
Reuben$15.00
Home cooked corned beef grilled with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and homemade 1000 Island dressing. Served on grilled extra thick marble rye. Pick 1 side
Turkey Reuben$12.00
Sliced turkey breast grilled with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and homemade 1000 Island dressing. Served on grilled extra thick marble rye. Pick 1 side
More about Crosstown Grille

