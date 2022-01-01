Reuben in Peachtree City
Peachtree City restaurants that serve reuben
More about Palmer's
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Palmer's
991 N Peachtree Pkwy, Peachtree City
|Reuben
|$13.50
More about Crosstown Grille
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Crosstown Grille
620 Crosstown Drive, Peachtree City
|Reuben Spring Rolls
|$11.00
Home-cooked shredded corned beef, swiss cheese, and sauerkraut all hand-rolled and deep fried. Served with homemade 1000 Island dressing for dipping.
|Reuben
|$15.00
Home cooked corned beef grilled with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and homemade 1000 Island dressing. Served on grilled extra thick marble rye. Pick 1 side
|Turkey Reuben
|$12.00
Sliced turkey breast grilled with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and homemade 1000 Island dressing. Served on grilled extra thick marble rye. Pick 1 side