Tacos in Peachtree City

Palmer's image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Palmer's

991 N Peachtree Pkwy, Peachtree City

Avg 5 (227 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$11.00
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

100 Peachtree Pkwy N, Peachtree City

Avg 4.4 (1154 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuesday Fish Tacos$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
Tuesday Steak Tacos$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
Crosstown Grille image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crosstown Grille

620 Crosstown Drive, Peachtree City

Avg 4.2 (881 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish Tacos$13.00
Grilled seasoned cod filet, fresh pico de gallo, cajun tartar sauce and shredded red cabbage Pick 1 side
