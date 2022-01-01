Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gumbo in Pearland

Pearland restaurants
Pearland restaurants that serve gumbo

Baytown Seafood Restaurant

2102 Broadway Street, Pearland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
medium gumbo$7.99
large gumbo$10.99
More about Baytown Seafood Restaurant
BB's Tex-Orleans image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

BB's Tex-Orleans

9719 W Broadway, Pearland

Avg 4.1 (1708 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Gumbo & Rice - Quart$22.99
Gulf shrimp, celery, onions, bell pepper, and okra in our homemade roux. Served with white rice.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY
More about BB's Tex-Orleans

