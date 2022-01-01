Go
Pennypacker Food truck

Come in and enjoy!

514c Medford St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sm Mac & Cheese$6.95
House made white cheese sauce with pasta. Topped with herb breacrumbs.
Crushed potatoes plain$6.95
Crushed, fried, red bliss potatoes with salt
Crushed Potatoes - Bravas$6.95
Crushed Fried Potatoes topped with a Bravas Sauce (slightly spicy tomato and red pepper aioli)
Fried Chicken$12.95
Whole fried chicken sandwich with honey and spicy dill pickles on a cheddar jalapeno biscuit
Half Porchetta$7.50
Half Sandwich served with one daily accompaniment
Crushed Potatoes OG$6.95
Crushed Fried Potatoes with Gorganzola, Jalapeno, and EVOO
Porchetta$12.95
Whole sandwich served with daily accompaniment
chicken chorizo taco$5.50
Queso fresco, jalapeno
Fried Pickles$6.95
Mixed vegetable pickles with buttermilk ranch dressing
half fried chicken$7.50
half fried chicken with hot dill pickles, honey, slaw and lime vinaigrette
Location

514c Medford St

Somerville MA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
