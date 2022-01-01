Tacos in Peoria

Peoria restaurants that serve tacos

3 TACOS - RICE + BEANS image

 

Revolu. Modern Taqueria + Bar - Peoria

15703 N 83rd Ave 110, Peoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
3 TACOS - RICE + BEANS$21.00
TT ASADA TACO$3.50
TT POTATO TACO$3.00
More about Revolu. Modern Taqueria + Bar - Peoria
Mochilero Kitchen AZ - SMB image

 

Mochilero Kitchen AZ - SMB

6791 West Happy Valley Road, Peoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Papa Brava Taco$5.00
Taco Trio$16.00
More about Mochilero Kitchen AZ - SMB
L - 2 Steak Tacos image

 

P83

8395 West Thunderbird, Peoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
L - 2 Steak Tacos$8.99
Pico, Queso Cheese & Guacamole on Flour Tortilla
Breakfast Tacos$2.99
Egg, Potatoes, Cheddar cheese & Spicy Mayo
More about P83
Biryani Bowl image

 

Biryani Bowl

8960 W Bell RD Suite 110, Peoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tikka Tacos$7.99
More about Biryani Bowl

