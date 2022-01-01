Tacos in Peoria
Peoria restaurants that serve tacos
More about Revolu. Modern Taqueria + Bar - Peoria
Revolu. Modern Taqueria + Bar - Peoria
15703 N 83rd Ave 110, Peoria
|3 TACOS - RICE + BEANS
|$21.00
|TT ASADA TACO
|$3.50
|TT POTATO TACO
|$3.00
More about Mochilero Kitchen AZ - SMB
Mochilero Kitchen AZ - SMB
6791 West Happy Valley Road, Peoria
|Papa Brava Taco
|$5.00
|Taco Trio
|$16.00
More about P83
P83
8395 West Thunderbird, Peoria
|L - 2 Steak Tacos
|$8.99
Pico, Queso Cheese & Guacamole on Flour Tortilla
|Breakfast Tacos
|$2.99
Egg, Potatoes, Cheddar cheese & Spicy Mayo