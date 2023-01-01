Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Garlic parmesan in
Peoria
/
Peoria
/
Garlic Parmesan
Peoria restaurants that serve garlic parmesan
Industry Brewing
8012 N. Hale Ave, Peoria
No reviews yet
Garlic Parmesan
$14.99
More about Industry Brewing
Jonah's at Jump - 1306 N. Berkeley Ave.
1306 N. Berkeley Ave., Peoria
No reviews yet
Garlic Parmesan Chicken Sandwich
$10.90
More about Jonah's at Jump - 1306 N. Berkeley Ave.
Browse other tasty dishes in Peoria
Cheesecake
Grilled Chicken
Chutney
Salmon
Crab Cakes
Gumbo
Ham Steaks
Cappuccino
More near Peoria to explore
Bloomington
Avg 4.6
(31 restaurants)
Normal
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
East Peoria
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Peoria Heights
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(9 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Pontiac
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Morton
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Peru
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bloomington
Avg 4.6
(31 restaurants)
Pontiac
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(9 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.5
(37 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Dixon
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(246 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(174 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(178 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(509 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(155 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(275 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston