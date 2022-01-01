Bacon cheeseburgers in Peoria
Peoria restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
More about ONE WORLD
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
ONE WORLD
1245 W Main St, Peoria
|Bacon Mushroom Burger
|$15.99
Fresh 1/2 lb beef patty, chargrilled and served on a toasted brioche bun topped with three strips of bacon, sautéed mushrooms & Swiss cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles
More about Childers Eatery
FRENCH FRIES
Childers Eatery
5201 W War Memorial Dr #260, Peoria
|Bourbon Bacon Blue Burger
|$13.99
Smoked blue cheese, locally sourced Kentucky bourbon cured bacon, caramelized onions, arugula. Our half pound specialty ground Angus brisket, short rib and chuck served on a brioche bun with Romano garlic Kennebec French fries.
More about Childers Eatery
Childers Eatery
5805 N Humbolt Ave #5, Peoria
|Bourbon Bacon Blue Burger
|$13.99
Smoked blue cheese, locally sourced Kentucky bourbon cured bacon, caramelized onions, arugula. Our half pound specialty ground Angus brisket, short rib and chuck served on a brioche bun with Romano garlic Kennebec French fries.
More about Childers Eatery
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Childers Eatery
3312 N University St, Peoria
|Bourbon Bacon Blue Burger
|$13.99
Smoked blue cheese, locally sourced Kentucky bourbon cured bacon, caramelized onions, arugula. Our half pound specialty ground Angus brisket, short rib and chuck served on a brioche bun with Romano garlic Kennebec French fries.