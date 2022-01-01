Grits in Peoria
Peoria restaurants that serve grits
GRILL
Thyme Kitchen and Craft Beers
736 SW Washington, Peoria
|SHRIMP & Grits
|$25.00
FRENCH FRIES
Childers Eatery
5201 W War Memorial Dr #260, Peoria
|Cheddar Cheese Grits
|$2.49
|Breakfast Shrimp & Grits
|$13.99
White cheddar grits, shrimp, poached eggs, andouille sausage, chipotle tomato cream gravy, roasted corn, grilled peppers & caramelized onions, kale, shaved parmesan.
Childers Eatery
5805 N Humbolt Ave #5, Peoria
|Cheddar Cheese Grits
|$2.49
|Breakfast Shrimp & Grits
|$13.99
White cheddar grits, shrimp, poached eggs, andouille sausage, chipotle tomato cream gravy, roasted corn, grilled peppers & caramelized onions, kale, shaved parmesan.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Childers Eatery
3312 N University St, Peoria
|Cheddar Cheese Grits
|$2.49
|Breakfast Shrimp & Grits
|$13.99
White cheddar grits, shrimp, poached eggs, andouille sausage, chipotle tomato cream gravy, roasted corn, grilled peppers & caramelized onions, kale, shaved parmesan.