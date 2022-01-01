Grits in Peoria

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thyme Kitchen and Craft Beers image

GRILL

Thyme Kitchen and Craft Beers

736 SW Washington, Peoria

Avg 4.5 (1067 reviews)
Takeout
SHRIMP & Grits$25.00
More about Thyme Kitchen and Craft Beers
Childers Eatery image

FRENCH FRIES

Childers Eatery

5201 W War Memorial Dr #260, Peoria

Avg 3 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheddar Cheese Grits$2.49
Breakfast Shrimp & Grits$13.99
White cheddar grits, shrimp, poached eggs, andouille sausage, chipotle tomato cream gravy, roasted corn, grilled peppers & caramelized onions, kale, shaved parmesan.
More about Childers Eatery
Childers Eatery image

 

Childers Eatery

5805 N Humbolt Ave #5, Peoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheddar Cheese Grits$2.49
Breakfast Shrimp & Grits$13.99
White cheddar grits, shrimp, poached eggs, andouille sausage, chipotle tomato cream gravy, roasted corn, grilled peppers & caramelized onions, kale, shaved parmesan.
More about Childers Eatery
Childers Eatery image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Childers Eatery

3312 N University St, Peoria

Avg 4.4 (1186 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheddar Cheese Grits$2.49
Breakfast Shrimp & Grits$13.99
White cheddar grits, shrimp, poached eggs, andouille sausage, chipotle tomato cream gravy, roasted corn, grilled peppers & caramelized onions, kale, shaved parmesan.
More about Childers Eatery

