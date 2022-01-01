Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Perrysburg

Go
Perrysburg restaurants
Toast

Perrysburg restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Perrysburg : Zingos image

 

Zingos Mediterranean- Perrysburg

106 Louisiana Avenue, Perrysburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich (SEASONAL)$8.50
Lettuce, tomato, grilled red onions, gorgonzola cheese and buffalo chicken. Topped with ranch dressing.
Chicken Shish Kebob Sandwich$8.50
A chicken version of our beef shish kebob sandwich.
Chicken Tawook Sandwich$8.50
Grilled chicken with lettuce, red onions, and lebanese pickles topped with a tangy garlic sauce.
More about Zingos Mediterranean- Perrysburg
Swig image

 

Swig - Perrysburg, Ohio

219 Louisiana Ave, Perrysburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Cordon Rouge Sandwich$13.00
Flash Fried Piri Piri Chicken Breast, Roasted Red Pepper Cream Sauce, Ham, Spinach, Red Onion, Ciabatta Roll
More about Swig - Perrysburg, Ohio

Browse other tasty dishes in Perrysburg

Nachos

Carrot Cake

Grilled Chicken

Falafel Salad

Cake

Greek Salad

Map

More near Perrysburg to explore

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Findlay

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Sylvania

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Rossford

No reviews yet

Holland

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Findlay

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (89 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (278 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (170 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (238 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (159 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (194 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (64 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston