Chicken sandwiches in Perrysburg
Perrysburg restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Zingos Mediterranean- Perrysburg
Zingos Mediterranean- Perrysburg
106 Louisiana Avenue, Perrysburg
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich (SEASONAL)
|$8.50
Lettuce, tomato, grilled red onions, gorgonzola cheese and buffalo chicken. Topped with ranch dressing.
|Chicken Shish Kebob Sandwich
|$8.50
A chicken version of our beef shish kebob sandwich.
|Chicken Tawook Sandwich
|$8.50
Grilled chicken with lettuce, red onions, and lebanese pickles topped with a tangy garlic sauce.