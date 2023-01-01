Chicken fajitas in Perrysburg
Perrysburg restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
More about Cocina De Carlos
FRENCH FRIES
Cocina De Carlos
27072 Carronade Drive, Perrysburg
|Spicy Chicken Mango Fajitas
|$18.00
Chicken, mango, bacon, jalapeños, onions, mushrooms and light touch of queso blanco. We cook our fajitas with a light coat of vegetable oil over low heat, achieving a perfect blend of flavors. Bell peppers, onions and tomatoes grilled with your choice of meat. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and flour tortillas
GLUTEN FREE? Request to substitute flour tortillas for corn tortillas
|Jalapeño Creamy Chicken Fajitas
|$17.00
Chicken, chorizo, jalapeños and creamy hot sauce. We cook our fajitas with a light coat of vegetable oil over low heat, achieving a perfect blend of flavors. Bell peppers, onions and tomatoes grilled with your choice of meat. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and flour tortillas
GLUTEN FREE? Request to substitute flour tortillas for corn tortillas
More about Lupitas Cantina - Perrysburg - 209 Louisiana Avenue
Lupitas Cantina - Perrysburg - 209 Louisiana Avenue
209 Louisiana Avenue, Perrysburg
|Fajitas Mix (Steak & Chicken)
|$18.00
All our fajitas come in a skillet and
are served with 2 sides.
Tortillas upon request, flour or corn. Steak, Chicken, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes.