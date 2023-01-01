Chicken fajitas in Perrysburg

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Perrysburg restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

Cocina De Carlos image

Cocina De Carlos

27072 Carronade Drive, Perrysburg

Avg 4.6 (1483 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Chicken Mango Fajitas$18.00
Chicken, mango, bacon, jalapeños, onions, mushrooms and light touch of queso blanco. We cook our fajitas with a light coat of vegetable oil over low heat, achieving a perfect blend of flavors. Bell peppers, onions and tomatoes grilled with your choice of meat. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and flour tortillas
GLUTEN FREE? Request to substitute flour tortillas for corn tortillas
Jalapeño Creamy Chicken Fajitas$17.00
Chicken, chorizo, jalapeños and creamy hot sauce. We cook our fajitas with a light coat of vegetable oil over low heat, achieving a perfect blend of flavors. Bell peppers, onions and tomatoes grilled with your choice of meat. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and flour tortillas
GLUTEN FREE? Request to substitute flour tortillas for corn tortillas
More about Cocina De Carlos
Item pic

 

Lupitas Cantina - Perrysburg - 209 Louisiana Avenue

209 Louisiana Avenue, Perrysburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fajitas Mix (Steak & Chicken)$18.00
All our fajitas come in a skillet and
are served with 2 sides.
Tortillas upon request, flour or corn. Steak, Chicken, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes.
More about Lupitas Cantina - Perrysburg - 209 Louisiana Avenue

