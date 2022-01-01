Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Perrysburg

Perrysburg restaurants
Perrysburg restaurants that serve cake

Perrysburg : Zingos image

 

Perrysburg : Zingos

106 Louisiana Ave, Perysburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake Cupcake$3.00
Poco Piatti image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Poco Piatti

3155 Chapel Drive, Perrysburg

Avg 3.9 (248 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blue Crab Lump Crab cakes
A signature Poco Piatti dish.
Three or six crab cakes per order. The Blue Lump crab meat is moist and not shredded. They are delicately folded to create a light, fluffy texture. Adorned with red and yellow sweet peppers and celery, this dish is exquisite. The light mixture is seared on a hot plate and finished in the oven. It is accompanied by a Roasted red pepper cream sauce that marries the flavors beautifully. There are no extra fillers which allow the customer to taste and savor the tender crab meat. You will be doing your customer a disservice by not suggesting they try this dish.
*Note. The sauce can be served on the side. This dish is made to order.
Pairs well with Pinot noir, Chardonnay.
