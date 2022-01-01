Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Perrysburg

Perrysburg restaurants
Perrysburg restaurants that serve nachos

FRENCH FRIES

Cocina De Carlos

27072 Carronade Drive, Perrysburg

Avg 4.6 (1483 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Nachos PLAIN$7.00
Fresh made corn chips with melted cheese.
GLUTEN FREE
Nachos Supreme$11.00
Pile of fresh chips baked with cheese. Covered with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes. Request to add refried beans and/or jalapeños at no additional charge
Choose one topping
(extra toppings $1.50 each):
Ground beef, shredded chicken, shredded beef, pork carnitas, pork chorizo or grilled mushrooms and spinach mix
VEGAN Nachos Locos$15.00
A bed of corn chips with Vegan Al Pastor, grilled vegan sausage and pinto beans, served with lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole and Vegan Queso on the side.
More about Cocina De Carlos
Shokudo Kitchen

27072 Carronade Dr Suite D, Perrysburg

Avg 4.6 (1311 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Loaded Wonton Nachos$8.00
Our wonton nachos are made in-house, topped with your choice of protein, along with corn, powerblend salad, and green onions, drizzled with Yum Yum, Teriyaki, and Sriracha!
More about Shokudo Kitchen

