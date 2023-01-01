Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Perth Amboy

Go
Perth Amboy restaurants
Toast

Perth Amboy restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

Margarita's Deli

591 New Brunswick Ave, Perth Amboy

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad$5.99
More about Margarita's Deli
Consumer pic

 

Jama Grille - Perth Amboy

1096 Convery Boulevard, Perth Amboy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Jerk Chicken Ceaser Salad$14.00
Chopped up seasoned jerk chicken over caesar salad
More about Jama Grille - Perth Amboy

Browse other tasty dishes in Perth Amboy

Cheese Fries

Chicken Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Crispy Chicken

Map

More near Perth Amboy to explore

Staten Island

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Edison

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Metuchen

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Matawan

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Rahway

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Clark

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Iselin

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Parlin

No reviews yet

Keyport

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1978 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (582 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1052 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (133 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (257 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston