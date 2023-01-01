Chicken salad in Perth Amboy

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Perth Amboy restaurants that serve chicken salad
Margarita's Deli
591 New Brunswick Ave, Perth Amboy
No reviews yet
Chicken Salad
$5.99
More about Margarita's Deli
Jama Grille - Perth Amboy
1096 Convery Boulevard, Perth Amboy
No reviews yet
Jerk Chicken Ceaser Salad
$14.00
Chopped up seasoned jerk chicken over caesar salad
More about Jama Grille - Perth Amboy
