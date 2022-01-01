Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Petaluma

Petaluma restaurants
Petaluma restaurants that serve cobb salad

Brewsters Beer Garden image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Brewsters Beer Garden

229 Water St North, Petaluma, CA 94952, Petaluma

Avg 3.5 (902 reviews)
Cobb Salad$20.00
grilled chicken. romaine. tomato. bacon. avocado. blue cheese. egg. ranch
More about Brewsters Beer Garden
Banner pic

 

Beyond The Glory Sports Bar and Grill

1371 North McDowell Boulevard, Petaluma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
1/2 Cobb Salad$11.95
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken breast, bacon, gorgonzola, tomatoes, avocado, hard boiled egg, and red onions. Served with your choice of dressing.
Cobb Salad$15.95
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken breast, bacon, gorgonzola, tomatoes, avocado, hard boiled egg, and red onions. Served with your choice of dressing.
More about Beyond The Glory Sports Bar and Grill

